The U.K. government no longer uses Palantir after officials discovered that its track record is "appalling" or unreliable. The controversial data-sharing agreement between the U.S. tech firm and the United Kingdom has ended after various privacy campaigners criticized the software.

This detail was confirmed after the U.K. Department of Health and Social Card released a tender document, suggesting that the country's Adult Social Care Dashboard should replace its Palantir system with the new EDGE, a software developed by the U.K.-based defense firm, BAE Systems.

"The future UK Health Security Agency Architecture ... is seeking to move away from reliance on third-party data analytics platforms and software," said the Department of Health and Social Care in its filing.

The government agency added that the new EDGE (Environment for Data Gathering and Engineering) was specifically developed for the use of DHSC.

Palantir Removed From the U.K.

According to CNBC's latest report, the London-based IT consultant, Mozaic Services, would receive $138,000 after removing Palantir, replacing it with EDGE software.

The U.K.'s latest system migration project began last Aug. 28, which is expected to last until Sept. 30. As of the moment, the Department of Health and Social Care and Palantir haven't released any statement regarding their contract's termination.

The agreement of Palantir with the government is supposed to be renewed this coming Sept. 30. However, because of the campaign to stop the giant American firm from working with the U.K. National Health Service, the contract renewal would no longer happen.

Palantir's software is not the only one that is facing criticism.

Palantir Still Attracts New Partners

Although Palantir's system is claimed to have an unreliable track record, Flight Global reported that the U.S.-based tech firm is still attracting new partners.

These include Skydweller, which signed an agreement to use Palantir's Foundry artificial intelligence program after raising more than $8 million.

