Google Photos Introduces New Sizes, Delivery Options For Your Ordered Prints

Google Photos is now allowing its users to order their individual prints in the US. This means that the printing-focused app will ship your photographs straight to your location.

Google Photos Now Ships Prints Door-to-Door

According to a report by The Verge on Thursday, Sept. 9, Google Photos recently launched a new option for the users regarding their individual prints.

So far, they could now order their desired photos and have Google Photos ship them in front of their doors.

Printing individual photos was not new anymore to the company especially that this was a previous service done through Google Photos.

However, at that time, the customers would be instructed to go to the nearest pickup locations such as Walgreens and Walmart to obtain the printed pictures.

For as low as $0.18 for the shipping fee, you can request Google Photos to deliver your orders safely and quickly especially amid the pandemic.

You are also required to pay $6.99 to Google for a photo subscription per month. Each month, you can now receive 10 cardstock photograph prints.

Google Photos Bring New Sizes For Photo Prints

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Engadget wrote that Google Photos is bringing a wide selection of new sizes for the photo prints.

Besides the new shipping option, the customers can now enjoy selecting fresh choices for their print sizes.

Before, there were only 4x6, 5x7, and 8x10-inch options for large prints. Now, they could get as big as 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30-inch sizes.

For canvas prints, the customers could now choose the new sets of print sizes including 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30. Previously, they could only select from three options: 8x8, 11x14, and 16x20-inch sizes.

Read Also: Google Photos Gets Newly-Improved Video Editor--More Cropping Options, Audio Removal, Frame Exports and MORE

Google Photos' High-Quality Storage Mode and Search Tools

Back in March, Google Photos users were alarmed about the High-Quality storage mode for their pictures and videos. Many professionals at that time did not recommend using it for a while.

As per Google Photos, switching to a high-quality storage mode will pave the way for image pixelation. The quality of the photos would decrease after the process.

More importantly, it's better to stick with the original quality option since it provides a clearer view of the images. Additionally, the user can also crop them without encountering any problems such as picture deterioration.

The report came out following an announcement that Google Photos' unlimited storage will no longer be available for free on June 1.

In April, the app was reportedly working on bringing its powerful search tools to the platform.

The feature helps the users to look for the specific categories that they want to explore such as Videos, Motion Photos, and more.

Furthermore, Google Photos users can use their contacts to search for the images on their accounts.

Related Article: Google Photos' Unlimited Free Storage Will Expire on June 1 -- How To Get More Space?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.