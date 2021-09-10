As hinted in a newly released patent, Tesla laser wipers could soon be used by its next-gen electric car models. Some consumers might be confused about how these new car cleaners could work and if they are safe to use since they will be using high-heat rays.

As of the moment, most gas-based automobiles and electric vehicles are still using traditional wipers, which work by sliding left to the right, removing water and other particles from the car's windshields.

They are pretty important since they allow drivers to have a clear view of all sorts of weather. However, traditional models are still limited, forcing many car owners to temporarily stop their road trips to avoid unwanted accidents.

Current vehicle wipers are still unable to remove bird poop and other hard materials from your windshield. Aside from this issue, drivers also need to refill their automobile's wiper fluid regularly.

But, all these problems could be solved once Elon Musk releases the new Tesla laser wipers.

Tesla Wipers Appear on a New Patent

According to Gizmodo's latest report, Tesla first filed its laser wiper patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office back on May 10, 2019. And now, the agency finally approved the new technology.

However, Tesla hasn't confirmed yet if it is already working on the new lasers. The new patent titled "Pulsed Laser Cleaning of Debris Accumulated on Glass Articles in Vehicles and Photovoltaic Assemblies" explains how the innovation works.

"A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam options assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle," explained Tesla in the newly approved patent document.

The new laser wipers are not the only new car technology that Tesla is working on. Elon Musk also confirmed the new Tesla Audio Codec. On the other hand, Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) system is already being enhanced to become the perfect autonomous vehicle feature.

Tesla Laser Wiper's Efficiency and Other Details

If you are worried that the new Tesla laser wipers could harm the driver and passengers, the patent explained that this new cleaning system couldn't penetrate your windshield.

Its quick pulsed feature can easily remove dirt and other particles without burning the glass. Because of its advanced capability, Tesla says that laser wipers are more efficient compared to traditional ones.

For more news updates about Tesla laser wipers and other car innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

