FDA (Food and Drug Administration) says that it has rejected almost one million flavored e-cigarettes in the tobacco market. However, the government agency still retains Juul and other top brands. On the other hand, the department also announced that its review for Juul would be delayed.

"On this day last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration faced the unprecedented task of reviewing applications for over 6.5 million 'deemed' new tobacco products," said FDA via its official press release.

Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration rejected a total of 946,000 e-cigar products. This means that the banned brands would no longer be able to sell their traditional tobacco alternative products in the market.

Aside from this, the FDA also announced that it could review 93% of the applications it received from various manufacturers, which contain around 6.5 million e-cigarette models.

The government department added that it would continue reviewing the remaining 7%, including Juul and other high-end e-cigarettes.

FDA Rejects Almost 1 Million E-Cigars

According to The Verge's latest report, the announcement marks the end of the market period where various e-cigar companies were allowed to sell and market their products while their applications were being reviewed.

This is also a sign that the e-cigarette market, which has been operating without the provision of the FDA, would soon be under the rules and regulations of the Food and Drug Administration.

And now, FDA warned manufacturers that vaping devices marketed without its authorization would be considered illegal. Some e-cigar experts claimed that the decision of the FDA would force many consumers to go back to their traditional tobaccos.

However, vaping also has negative effects, including possible lung damages. Aside from this medical complication, e-cigarette flavorings were found capable of increasing the rate of cardiovascular attacks.

FDA Postpones Juul Review

Recently, FDA confirmed that it would release its final review for Juul, which would decide whether the top vaping brand could continue in the market.

However, CNBC reported that the Food and Drug Administration decided to delay its final decision for the manufacturer. The recent schedule was supposed to be last Sept. 9. However, Juul and other high-end brands are still operating right now.

