"Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade" is no longer playable starting Friday, Sep. 10.

This is after the sudden server shutdown that happened on the said day, which made the game become inaccessible on Steam as well.

RIP 'Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade'

If there is one biggest surprise for "Warhammer 4000" fans this year, it would be the abrupt closure of the game this week.

According to a report by PCGamer, the sci-fi third-person shooting game has now come to a stop before the weekend. This means that players can no longer access both PvE and PvP modes.

For those who are planning to download this action game on Steam, that's not possible anymore since it was removed from the platform.

Launched in 2016, "Warhammer 4000: Eternal Crusade" has been a one-hit-wonder for the players. Upon its launch, the "Dead by Daylight" developer Behaviour Interactive has seen many critical reviews about the game, which are mostly negative.

As per The Gamer's latest report on Sunday, Sept. 12, the Metacritic score of "Warhammer 4000" is 52.

Following the server shutdown that took over this week, the developer thanked the fans who have stayed with the game through the years.

How Fans Feel About ''Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade' Shutdown

Of course, the fans of this game are the most affected after the "Warhammer 4000" crash. Some players could not believe that their favorite game for over four years has now ended.

While other gamers are sad about the sudden disappearance of the game, some voiced out that the developers only did what's best for it.

In a Steam thread dated July 10, one player said that it is better to shut down "Warhammer 40000: Eternal Crusade" than "beat a dead horse."

From the Steam chart, the game saw a declining number of players every year.

More 'Warhammer' Games

Last August, the cinematic trailer for "Warhammer 40000: Chaos Gate- Daemonhunters" was released. It follows the story of the Grey Knights which are there to combat the Chaos enemies.

According to the game publisher Frontier Foundry, the protagonists are present in the "Warhammer 40000" universe to give the players a taste of traveling inside it.

At the moment, there is no final date where it will be launched but it is expected that it will arrive next year in Epic Games Store on Steam for PC users.

Last June, the "Warhammer Skulls" festival was held along with its release of new DLCs and games, including "Age of Sigmar."

If you have played "Dungeons and Dragons" and "World of Warcraft," you will quickly get the gist of how its gameplay progresses.

In April, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" introduced 15 new locations and an extra mode for the upcoming update.

The "Chaos Wastes" update has given the players more breathing time to strategize in the game through the new boons, weapons, miracles, and other in-game challenges.

At the time of writing, the new update brought excitement to the fans. The catch here is they need to learn how to craft the weapons.

