Rumored Xbox Series X Restock September 13-19, 2021 | Best Buy, GameStop, Costco, and More

A new rumored Xbox Series X restock could be coming out this September 13-19, 2021 according to a restock tracker Twitter account online. The good thing about this potential restock is that it is expected to launch on major online retailers.

Xbox Series X Restock Difficulties Buying

For those wanting to buy the console online, the experience has not been friendly as things have been extremely difficult due to three factors. The first factor being scalpers buying up the Xbox Series X restock whenever they launch on online retailers through the use of bots.

The second factor is the inevitable global chip shortage that is expected to last for a couple of years before it fully recovers. Due to the limited supply of chips, manufacturing the Xbox Series X has been extremely difficult and thus the scarce supply making it harder for buyers to purchase the console.

Xbox Series X September 13-19, 2021

One way for buyers to have better chances of purchasing the console is through following Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts in order to receive notifications as to when the next stock will drop. A recent notification by a restock tracker Twitter account points towards a potential drop on major online retailers.

An article by GamingIntel points towards a number of potential restock drops this September 13-19, 2021. It is important for buyers to have accounts in the respective online retailers for them to experience a smooth checkout process.

One key period in which buyers lose the chance to purchase the console is during checkouts due to not having accounts to the online retailers selling the Xbox Series X restock. Check out the online retailers rumored to have new Xbox Series X restock this September 13-19, 2021.

Here are the New Xbox Series X September 13-19 Restock 2021:

