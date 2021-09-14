(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Bioscience Firm Insists They Can Bring an Extinct Mammoth Back to Resurrection by Leveraging DNA Technology with $15M Seed Fund

A bioscientist firm is insisting that they can actually bring an extinct mammoth back to resurrection by leveraging DNA technology while asking for a $15 million seed fund. A bioscience firm is now insisting that they can use emerging technology in order to restore the popular woolly mammoth to the Arctic tundra.

Colossal Partners with Harvard Geneticist

According to the story by ScienceAlert, Colossal, a new company, is now capitalizing on a partnership along with a Harvard geneticist, noted its species "de-extinction" effort now has the potential to be able to anchor a working model that can help restore damaged or even lost ecosystems. This would thereby help slow or even halt the actual effects of climate change.

Ben Lamm, the colossal chief executive, and co-founder and a known emerging technology entrepreneur gave a statement. It was noted that never before has humanity been able to harness the actual power of this technology in order to rebuild ecosystems, heal the earth, and also preserve its future through the repopulation of reportedly extinct animals.

Woolly Mammoth Species and New Tech

It was noted that in addition to bringing back ancient extinct species just like the woolly mammoth, they would also be able to leverage their technologies to help preserve the critically endangered species that are reportedly on the verge of existence. This will also help restore animals where humankind had a hand in their own demise.

Woolly mammoths that once roamed the Arctic, and co-existed along with early humans who reportedly hunted the cold-resistant herbifords for food. This was also to use the tusks and bones as tools. A preserved woolly mammoth was reportedly found in a lake in Siberia, which is not the only occurrence that mammoths have been found.

Woolly Mammooth DNA Sequences

The animals reportedly died out around 4,000 years ago. For a number of decades, scientists have been trying to recover bits and pieces of mammoth tusks, teeth, bones, and hair in order to extract and even try to sequence the DNA of the mammoth.

Colossal reportedly stated that it aims to be able to insert DNA sequences of woolly mammoths that are collected from the well-preserved remains in the frost steppes and permafrost, into the actual genome of Asian elephants. This will help them create a certain type of elephant-mammoth hybrid.

Asian Elephants and Woolly Mammoths

Asian elephants along with woolly mammoths reportedly share a 99.6% similarity when it comes to DNA makeup, according to the Colossal website. George Church, the company co-founder, is a renowned geneticist as well as professor of genetics at the Harvard Medical School, who is reportedly using pioneering techniques. This includes CRISPR technology in order to advance species de-extinction.

Colossal is reportedly funded in part through a whopping $15 million seed round coming from investors. It also says its advisors include the leaders in bioethics as well as genomics.

