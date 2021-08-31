(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Scientists 3D Print 'Synthetic Beef' from $30,000 Wagyu Cows Through Bioprinting

Scientists have finally been able to 3D print what was referred to as "synthetic beef" coming from the luxurious $30,000 Wagyu cows through a process called bioprinting. The process reportedly used stem cells as well as 3D printing technology in order to create a synthetic steak that contained muscle, fat, and even blood vessels.

Wagyu Beef Meat Costs $200 a Pound

According to The Independent, two different types of stem cells coming from Wagyu cows, bovine satellite cells, as well as adipose-derived stem cells, were all used in order to create the whole man-made meat. Wagyu meat reportedly has quite a high price tag and can cost up to $200 for a single pound of the meat and $30,000 for the whole adult cow.

Scientists have reportedly been looking for yet another alternative to use animals for food due to the industry's massive impact on climate change. The actual global meat industry routinely under-reports its very own emissions and has previously been accused of "borrowing tactics from tobacco companies," according to a large investigation that was carried out by Desmog and reported by The Independent.

Bioprinting for Synthetic Meat

The scientists' main aim was to be able to create a structure that was similar to the meat's significantly high quality of intramuscular fat which was known as marbling or sashi. This provides the meat's flavor and texture. The study to 3D print synthetic meat has been going on for a while but now, things are starting to take more physical shape.

Once the fibers were then fabricated through bioprinting, they were then arranged in a three-dimensional structure just like natural meat. The research was able to engineer whole cut meat-like tissue through the assembly of cell fibers by using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and was published in Nature Communications.

Sashi Substitute to Wagyu Beef

Michiya Matsusaki, a senior author, noted that by improving this particular technology, it will finally be possible to not only reproduce complex meat structures just like the beautiful sashi of Wagyu beef, but also help make some subtle adjustments to both the fat and muscle components.

It could potentially be possible, in the future, for customers to be able to order a specific meat with certain adjustable amounts of fat in order to cater to individual taste and health conditions. Big-brand names are now attempting to diversify where their meat reportedly comes from.

KFC Partners with 3D Printing Company

In 2020, KFC has partnered with a particular Russian biotechnology company called 3D Printing Solutions in order to develop the world's first ever lab-grown chicken nuggets! The chain notes that its "biomeat" will reportedly remove the additives that are used in traditional farming in order to create a "cleaner final product."

This would also reportedly help the company cut down on energy consumption as well as stopping harm from happening to animals. It could also reportedly be resistant to superbugs which could help avoid future pandemics. 3D printed meat is also looking to be a vegan alternative without hurting the animals.

