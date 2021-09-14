Global gaming lifestyle leader Razer returns with a fully customizable gaming mouse for any gaming scenario with the Basilisk V3.

The Razer Basilisk V3, a wired gaming mouse, fitted with the best features for total customizability, is equipped with 11 programmable buttons, an intelligent scroll wheel that allows swapping between modes, and the visually appealing power of Razer Chroma RGB.

Designed for Everyone

Since it was first launched back in 2017, the Razer Basilisk family of peripherals has seen continuous improvements, providing the world with gaming mice that fit into almost every gaming need. It has become a global standard for gamers looking for that feature-rich gaming mouse that excels in versatility and performance.

"The Basilisk V3 further improves upon its predecessors, checking all the boxes on features a gamer would want in a customizable, adjustable mouse," explains Alvin Cheung, Razer's Peripherals Business Unit Senior Vice President. "Attention to detail is key when addressing gamers' needs, and with the new innovative scroll wheel on the Basilisk V3, our designers have taken usability and customizability to the next level."

Top Mouse for Smart Scrolling

Gamers can now enjoy unprecedented control with the range of customization options offered by the Razer Basilisk V3 in hardware and software capabilities. The new wired gaming mouse sports the latest in scrolling technology, the engineered and smart Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. This makes for a seamless and unparalleled scrolling feel for the players.

Players can enable this feature to shift between gaming modes automatically, or toggle across three additional modes - Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, and Free-Spin Rolling modes. In Tactile Scrolling, players feel the high-precision and scrolling that is distinctly notched, which is perfect for cycling through weapons, skills, or inventories. The Smart-Reel mode, enabled by the Razer Synapse technology, automatically shifts your scroll from tactile to free-spin depending on your scrolling speed. Lastly, the Free-Spin Scrolling mode allows for smooth and high-speed scrolling, great for covering huge volumes of content or emulating repeated game commands.

Additionally, the Basilisk V3 has Virtual Acceleration, where the mouse scroll speed adapts to the speed of the user's scrolling. This makes it perfect for navigating through long documents at an even faster rate. Virtual Acceleration is a feature toggled on and off via Razer Synapse, adding another layer of customizability to the already awesome gaming mouse.

Play Like Never Before

With its 10 easy-access buttons plus one customizable profile-switch button, the latter located under the mouse, players can easily tap into essential gaming actions like push-to-talk voice chat, ping, macros, and even secondary functions - all programmable to each of the mouse buttons. Additionally, players can create multiple profiles that can be saved and accessed anytime, and with five onboard memory profiles, you can use your Razer Basilisk V3 anywhere.

Additionally, taking the visual presentation to the next level, the new wired gaming mouse sports 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones spread evenly across the mouse plus an underglow that sweeps around the flow, outlining the exciting peripheral with Chroma RGB glow - the coveted industry lighting tech that has more than 16.8 million colors plus countless lighting effects.

