"Call of Duty's" 2022 release may just be the sequel to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," according to reports and rumors circulating around the internet.

It has also been reported that the story of what is being referred to as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will involve a war against drug cartels. Activision has yet to confirm the reports as of press time.

For the 2021 addition to the franchise, Activision is set to release "Call of Duty: Vanguard," a World War II-themed game, this November.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' May be in the Works

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" may be the game that Activision is set to release next year, according to reports and rumors.

A report by IGN cited a tweet by Tom Henderson, an industry insider, that says that the project has been codenamed "Project Cortez."

"It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019," the tweet reads.

According to a report by Comic Book, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is presumed to be in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The report also says that next year's possible release will "include a campaign involving US special forces fighting in a covert war against Columbian drug cartels."

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' 2019

If next year's video game release from Activision is indeed "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," then it is the sequel of 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The 2019 release is, in turn, the reboot of the "Modern Warfare" series under the franchise.

2019's "CoD" game was developed by Infinity Ward, released by Activision, and was the 16th installment in the franchise.

The story of the video game follows the story of a fictional country called Urzikstan, which was invaded by Russian forces. Specifically, it focuses on the story of a CIA officer named Alex as well British SAS forces who team up with the rebels of Urzikstan to fight the Russians.

Related Article: COD: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, GTA 5 are the most popular games in the US

'Call of Duty' 2021 Release: Vanguard

2022 seems to be an exciting year for "CoD" fans, especially those who are fans of the "Modern Warfare" franchise. However, franchise fans and gamers alike do not need to wait that long for something new from "CoD" because a new game is set to come out this year.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" is the upcoming video game from the popular franchise. The game is set for release on November 5. The upcoming release is set to be the latest addition to the World War II-themed games of the franchise.

A preview for "Vanguard" was playable for players who owned certain "CoD" titles from August 27 to 29.

Also Read: 'Call of Duty 2021' Final Settings, Confirmed! Activision Says PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Fans Already Know the New Content

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.