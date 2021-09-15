(Photo : How Bitcoin Latinum is Changing the Game for Sustainability in the Crypto Space)

In the past few weeks, cryptocurrency mining, especially Bitcoin mining, has been scrutinized for its extensive energy use and residual carbon footprint. As Bitcoin relies on the Proof of Work consensus algorithm, it utilizes mining hardware to solve complex computations and mine new blocks. This process requires a large amount of energy, making it a non-sustainable source of mining cryptocurrencies.

However, Bitcoin Latinum has developed a sustainable way to mine new blocks without leaving any significant carbon footprint. Bitcoin Latinum is a hard fork from Bitcoin that aims to carry forward Bitcoin's founding principle while making it sustainable for the future.

Who is Bitcoin Latinum?

Based on the same source code and ideology of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Latinum is an open architecture cryptocurrency technology project that can handle large transaction volumes, digital asset management, and cybersecurity more efficiently. Bitcoin Latinum is based on a revolutionary green initiative that helps it achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by deploying a Power friendly Proof of Stake consensus algorithm.

This Proof of Stake consensus algorithm helps Bitcoin Latinum commit to sustainable environmental practices and support the Crypto Climate Accord. Moreover, Bitcoin Latinum utilized LTNM token holders for securing the network by incentivizing participation using rewards.

Proof of stake consensus algorithm is not only greener but also helps in faster and cheaper transactions because of its capability to process transactions faster than the Proof of Work algorithm. Using these properties of the Proof of Stake algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum has created a decentralized ecosystem that caters to several industry verticals such as media, gaming, cloud computing, and telecommunications.

How does Bitcoin Latinum ensure a sustainable future?

Bitcoin Latinum offers several advantages using Proof of Stake over Proof of Work that help it to provide the users with cheaper and faster transactions and a sustainable future. The advanced version of the Proof of Stake mechanism enables LTNM holders to stake their coins as collateral on the Bitcoin Latinum network in exchange for incentives and rewards. This process generates several advantages such as:

Faster Transactions

Bitcoin Latinum offers a better on-chain payment network than Bitcoin, instantly reducing transaction size and increasing transaction volume capabilities. It can facilitate retail transactions and support millions of transactions per day. The faster transaction also results in cheaper transactions as there is no network congestion which is mainly responsible for high gas fees.

Secured and Insured

Bitcoin Latinum has various Workload Protection strategies in place, such as all nodes must meet network requirements before staking their tokens as collateral. These requirements help to secure and strengthen the ecosystem. Moreover, all users are protected under a comprehensive insurance program that protects LTNM holders in case of collusion or external theft.

Community Governed

Being decentralized and ensuring active community participation is an essential part of sustainability. Bitcoin Latinum uses a representative government model that helps it achieve democracy in the ecosystem. The staking model that is used for the Proof of Stake algorithm doubles as a governance model giving the token staker ability to vote on the platform's crucial decisions.

Bitcoin Latinum has put in a lot of thought and effort in ensuring that its ecosystem is sustainable and remains future enabled. To learn more about Bitcoin Latinum, visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com/.

