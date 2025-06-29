Anker has issued a recall on six power banks from its lineup due to the discovery of potential problems with their battery cells that could lead to fire hazards, among other risks.

The company explained that there are still no reported issues with the said power banks, and what they are doing is a voluntary recall of their products in all regions where it is sold.

There has been a notorious issue with power banks for their spontaneous combustion problems as most of these rely on lithium-ion battery cells, which could sometimes fail and lead to significant fire risks.

Anker Issues Recall for Six Power Banks

Anker announced via a press release that it is recalling six of its power bank releases to avoid any "fire hazards" that could potentially manifest with these products, with the company getting ahead of any incidents that may happen. This was issued after it implemented a recent review of its products and found that these six devices may lead to said issues.

Despite the recall, Anker assures its customers that the "likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal," and they are doing this voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Nevertheless, the company still advises customers to return these power banks to them and receive a gift card to replace them with new Anker power banks that are not part of the recalled list.

Check Your Power Bank If They're Affected

In the release, Anker listed these power banks that are possibly hazardous to users:

- Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

- Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

- Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

- Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

- Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

According to 9to5Google, this follows an earlier voluntary recall issued by Anker for its PowerCore 100000 with the model number A1623, which they discovered to have a problem and could potentially lead to fire hazards.

Li-On Batteries and Their Fire Hazards

This is not the first time that Anker issued a voluntary recall for its power bank models as the company announced one back in 2023. The company asked owners of the 535 PowerCore 20K with the model number A1366 to return the products to them.

According to Anker, they discovered an issue with the batteries that brings fire hazards, with one incident in Maryland suspected to have something to do with the technology.

There were also several recalls from car companies regarding their use of lithium-ion power cells that are similar to the ones used on power banks, with companies like Jaguar and more asking customers to return their electric cars. There was also one case with General Motors' Chevrolet Blaze which has been recalled by the company due to battery fire risks, plaguing its releases in the past.

At one point, there was also a massive ban on various flights operated by different global airlines against bringing power banks on flights. While these restrictions have been dropped, many airlines require power banks to be inside carry-on luggage only.