Anonymous, one of the most popular hacking groups, is active once again. Security experts confirmed that the cybercriminals' latest attack focuses on Epik, an alt-right web host company.



They added that the hackers were able to leak gigabytes of data from the web host's clients. These include 8chan, Parler, Gab, Texas GOP, and more. This is currently a serious matter since Epic provides website hosting and DNS services and domain names for various agencies and organizations.

On the other hand, cybersecurity experts said that the Anonymous hacking party released the stolen database as a torrent file. Involved hackers claimed that the data leaked is more than 180GB in size and contains a decade's worth of data from the giant web hosting company.

"The data set is all that's needed to trace actual ownership and management of the fascist side of the Internet that has eluded researchers, activists, and, well, just about everybody," said the Anonymous hackers.

Anonymous Hackers' Latest Breach's Possible Effects

According to Ars Technica's latest report, the new leaked database could allow anyone to know Epik customers' identities and other personal information. This simply means that the cybercriminal gang could allow researchers, activists, and other individuals.

Meanwhile, the latest hacking activity of Anonymous started after the Texas Heartbeat Act became law this month of September. This new rule allows private departments to enforce the so-called six-week abortion ban, which would also charge an individual violation of the restriction with more than $10,000 in damages.

For those who don't have any idea what Epik is, it is a web service and domain registrar provider that specifically serves right-wing clients. The company is an important service provider since it helps organizations that mainstream IT providers usually turn down.

Aside from the Anonymous hacking group, other online attackers are breaching various companies. These include the Ragnarok ransomware gang. On the other hand, various hackers are now using verified high-profile Twitter accounts to conduct crypto scam campaigns.

Former US Intelligence Staff are Now Hackers?

BCC reported that three former U.S. intelligence officers admitted that they are now working for the United Arab Emirates as hackers.

Investigators confirmed that they are now breaking the laws of the United States by carrying out hacking operations for UAE. Because of their serious crime, the ex-U.S. intelligence operatives were forced to pay $1.7 million to resolve the charges filed against them.

For more news updates about the Anonymous hacking group and other cyber attackers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

