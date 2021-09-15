Elvie Slide, a smart breast pump for mothers, has been launched exclusively in the United States by British femtech company Elvie.

The Elvie Slide is described by the company as an ultra-quiet pump that moves with moms, so they do not have to stay put in one place in order to pump breast milk. As it is a smart device, moms can control the Elvie Slide remotely.

What makes this smart breast pump is that moms can get it either for free or at a lower cost, thanks to it being covered by insurance.

Elvie Slide: What is It?

If you are a mom or you know someone who is a breastfeeding mom, the Elvie Slide can serve as the perfect gift even if it is not Mother's Day or Christmas just yet.

The Elvie website describes the smart breast pump as an "ultra-quiet, hands-free electric breast pump" that is for mothers who are on the move. The new product will certainly be convenient for all working moms in particular. In 2015, the United Nations (UN) called for better breastfeeding policies for mothers who have to work.

"Worn under clothing, Elvie stride collects milk in-bra, keeping your hands and body free to move," the website reads.

As it is a smart device, moms can connect the Elvie Slide to the company's Pump with Elvie app so that they can have a record of their pumping history. They can also control the pump remotely through the Pump with Elvie app.

Features and What to Expect in Each Elvie Slide Box

Each Elvie Slide box contains the following:

1 Hub

2 Cup Fronts

2 Cup Seals

2 Breast Shields (24mm)

2 Caps

1 Tube Splitter

2 Short Tubes (for the Cups)

1 Long Tube (for the Hub)

1 Clip

1 Cover

2 Valves

1 Charging Cable

Instructions for Use

An important feature of the Elvie Slide is that it offers a personalized pumping session as it can save your preferences. Moms can also easily opt for single or double pumping.

The Elvie Slide is also dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Elvie Slide is Covered by Insurance

According to a report by MobiHealthNews, "What sets Elvie Stride apart is the option to get it for free or at a low cost by having it covered by insurance."

Elvie has partnered with the following durable medical equipment (DME) providers that can help mothers get the Elvie Slide:

Aeroflow

1 Natural Way

Pumping Essentials

Acelleron / Gallo Logistics

Babys On Broadway

Milk Moms

Pediatric Products

Ashland Breast Pumps

Healthy Baby Essentials

The Breastfeeding Shop

PMSI

Chammas LLC (DBA Neb Doctors/Pumps for Mom)

Neb Medical

Lehan Drugs

Neb Doctors

A Medical Supply

WestSide MedicalMilkWorks

Milk N Mamas Baby

Heart Sail

LAB Medical

The DME Source

