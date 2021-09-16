GoPro has announced its newest flagship camera, the HERO10 Black. The GoPro HERO10 Black features a new processor as well as higher frame rates.

It also features a 23 megapixel photo resolution as well as Video 5.3K60, 4K120 + 2.7K240 Wide FOV video specs.

The Hero10 Black can be purchased via the GoPro website for $399.98, including a one-year GoPro Subscription. The flagship camera is priced at $499.99 if the buyer decides not to get the one-year subscription.

The GoPro HERO10 Black can also be bought with an Accessory Bundle by existing GoPro subscription owners.

An increase in performance is expected from the HERO10 Black due to its new processor, the GP2 processor, according to a report by The Verge.

The GoPro HERO10 Black follows the GoPro HERO9 Black that came out last year.

Per the GoPro press release announcing the HERO10 Black, the "GP2 delivers breakthrough image quality and blistering video frame rates that enable HERO10 Black to capture life-like 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second."

One of the main features of the new GoPro camera is the fact that it is cloud-connected. This means that the HERO10 will automatically upload all your videos to the GoPro cloud while charging.

This feature, however, has a fee. You must pay $4.99 per month for the feature along with unlimited cloud backup. An annual rate of $49.99 is also available.

The GoPro HERO10 Black also has better low-light capabilities, has HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization, and is waterproof (33 feet).

GoPro HERO10 Black Features and Specs

Here are the key camera features of the GoPro HERO10 Black:

Built-in mounting with folding fingers

HERO10 Black mods compatibility

3.5mm audio mic input with media mod for HERO10 Black or Pro 3.5 mic adapter (sold separately)

RAW audio capture (.wav format)

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

GPS enabled

Automatically uploads to the cloud with GoPro Subscription

Other GoPro HERO10 Black specs include:

23 MP photo resolution

Video 5.3K60, 4K120 + 2.7K240 Wide FOV

Other Things You Should Know About the GoPro HERO10 Black

According to the report by The Verge, the new flagship camera also has what is called the "'horizon levelling' feature, where it tries to keep the horizon as a straight line, lets the camera tilt up to 45 degrees before the sky starts moving, compared to the 27 degrees from the Hero 9."

The GoPro HERO10 Black can be purchased by existing GoPro subscribers with an Accessory Bundle for the price of $399.99. The Accessory Bundle includes a magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, a shorty, a 32GB SD card, and a camera case.

Each box of the GoPro HERO10 Black includes the camera itself, a rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mount, thumb screw, USB-C cable, and camera case.

