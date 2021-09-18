Staying fit and healthy is the name of the game now more than ever thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. Because of the circumstances and need to practice social distancing, many people all over the world have taken their workouts anywhere indoor, specifically in the comforts of their own homes.

It is no surprise then that a lot of tech has been created to help support the adjustments people have made to their workout routines. Workout and fitness apps that can be downloaded straight to a phone, for example, have helped people continue exercising wherever convenient.

There are a variety of workout and fitness apps available for download too, including martial arts apps and jump rope apps for those who like to use the jump rope as part of their routine.

If you want to take your workout to the next level and you happen to own a virtual reality (VR) headset like Facebook's Oculus, you may want to give VR fitness games a try. Here are some examples of VR fitness games:

VR Fitness Games: 'Beat Saber'

If you have ever yearned to have your own "Star Wars" lightsaber experience, "Beat Saber" is something you can try out that comes close. It is considered as one of the most popular VR games out there in the market and one of the popular VR fitness games as well.

According to an article by VR Fitness Insider, the exercise in this VR fitness game is pretty much "slicing beats in certain directions by using two katana beams and moving their body in order to dodge oncoming walls."

"Beat Saber" is available on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality.

VR Fitness Games: 'FITXR'

According to the website of Facebook's Oculus, "FITXR" actually started out as "BoxVR." The original game has since expanded to include its Dance Studio and HIIT Studio that users are currently enjoying.

"FITXR" was also named as VR Fitness Insider's Best VR Fitness Game of the Year in 2019 when it was still known as "BoxVR."

Users can expect full-body and aerobic exercises from "FITXR" and can even sign up for membership for a fee of $9.99 per month.

"FITXR" is available on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality.

VR Fitness Games: 'Supernatural'

No list of VR fitness games is ever complete without "Supernatural." In fact an article published by Greatist even refers to it as the "best overall VR fitness game."

According to the Greatist article, "The magic of Supernatural is the combination of catchy tunes and A+ coaches who guide you through each workout."

The new workouts are posted every day and each workout specifies its difficulty level. If you happen to be a music fan, you will totally enjoy the soundtrack of "Supernatural."

"Supernatural" is available on Google Daydream, HTC Vice, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, and Samsung Gear VR.

