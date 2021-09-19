The latest update from the Netmarble hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight introduces costumes and characters from the latest Marvel Studios release: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Aside from uniforms and playable characters, the game has also introduced all-new content in celebration of the film's theatrical release.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" marks the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the media franchise and shared film universe that started with "Iron Man" in 2008.

New Characters and New Hero Uniforms

Two new characters from the film are now available for players to collect in MARVEL Future Fight: Wenwu and Katy.

Also, a new uniform inspired by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is made available for the titular hero Shang-Chi.

The latest update has also released improved Classic uniforms for Aero, Wave, and the Sword Master, available for players to collect.

Shang-Chi can now be upgraded into Tier-3, with Wenwu and Katy also made capable of using the Realize Potential.

Lastly, the Transcend Potential - which allows upgrades for Potential Awakened Heroes - has also been made available for Aero, Wave, and Sword Master.

Additional content coming to MARVEL Future Fight also includes a "Timeline Survival" mode, where players have to solve abnormalities as they happen in various dimensions and timelines.

By strategically using the Super Heroes in their arsenal, players can attempt to navigate different battle scenarios over randomly generated maps.

In addition, a new Legendary Battle themed after the latest "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was also introduced in the latest update. Players can now look forward to conquering three new stages that features Super Heroes and backgrounds from the new film.

The new update comes shortly after MARVEL Future Fight recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, having more than 120 million players across the world.

New players can download the game, available both in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, one of the world's largest and most prominent entertainment IP companies.

Marvel is built on a proven library of over 8,000 characters appearing in a variety of media for more than eighty years.

The company currently utilizes its franchises in licensing, entertainment, games, publishing, and digital media. More information is available at the Marvel website.

About Netmarble Corporation

First established in South Korea back in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top game developer and publisher known for constantly pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience.

The company develops highly innovative games, being responsible for big hits like MARVEL Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution, and MARVEL Future Fight.

As the parent company of Kaban, and a major shareholder of entertainment entities Jam City and HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives strives to entertain audiences around the world with its wide range of mobile games built on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide.

