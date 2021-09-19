(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Virologist Clarifies Spray Guns was a 'Bad Idea to Aim' at People Noting Dry Fog is Good for 'Large Surface Areas'

Rechargeable spray guns are being used to sanitize surfaces, items, and even people. Experts, however, are raising concerns regarding how they are now being used.

COVID-19 Sanitation Measurements

According to the story by The Star, while a number of shops are using them to spray sanitizers on certain objects to help prevent COVID-19, many are actually training this on their visitors, customers, and even themselves.

A certain virologist from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Dr. Kumitaa Theva Das, noted that while the mist or dry fog that is emitted from the spray guns are good for covering large surface areas, it was actually a bad idea to aim at people. Dr. Kumitaa noted that if not used properly, the chemicals that are in the spray could potentially be hazardous.

Use of Bleach in Sprays

The expert noted that what are usually sold are actually virucidal disinfectants like 0.05% sodium hypochlorite or liquid with a measurement of at least 70% ethanol. It was noted that even soap or detergent is enough and will suffice.

It was noted, however, that some of these sprays use chlorine dioxide, which is more popularly used in bleach. Bleaching agents are reportedly good for killing viruses but should not actually be sprayed on people. As of the moment, spray guns aren't the only devices implemented as vaccine passports are starting to rise.

Potential Harm of Misuse

She also added that spraying any sort of chemical on people could potentially cause skin, eye, or even respiratory irritation or injury. Certain devices that aerosolize chemicals suspend them in the air and can reportedly stay there for a long period. This is especially true if the area remains not that well ventilated.

Dr. Kumitaa noted that some of these chemicals could also damage certain surfaces, just like wood or steel. It was noted that while a lot of these devices actually come with the recommended chemical, the worry is actually that it might be swapped out with a much more affordable option like bleach.

Dr. Kumitaa on the Suitable Use for Spray Guns

She then added that if not prepared in the right dilution, this can actually potentially ruin surfaces, clothes and even cause skin irritation. Dr. Kumitaa noted that a more suitable scenario for the use of these particular devices would be when there were actually confirmed COVID-19 cases around the area that was difficult to disinfect by hand.

She reportedly warned consumers to only use these particular spray guns along with the approved disinfectants and also in accordance with the instructions by the manufacturers. The warning included using it when the rooms were properly ventilated and unoccupied.

She noted to use this with extreme caution around certain foodstuffs or even when there are people around. She also added that the usual sanitizers and disinfectants would also work as well. Dr. Kumitaa noted that surfaces that are frequently touched, like elevator buttons, door handles, tables, and chairs, need to just be wiped down with regular disinfectant.

