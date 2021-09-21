Evolution Devices, a health company focused on digital-physical therapy, has launched EvoWalk. The platform uses artificial intelligence that will give hope to those people who have trouble walking.

The focus of the EvoWalk platform relies on incorporating smart therapeutic devices with remote physical treatment for muscle-impaired patients.

EvoWalk For Muscle-Impaired Patients

According to the official website of Evolution Devices, the EvoWalk platform is a digital-physical therapy solution that makes use of AI for the stimulation process.

The device collects data from the patient and gives the much-needed electrotherapy to those who have walking paralysis. This platform aims to stimulate the person's muscles so that he/she could walk again and control the movement.

This week, the health startup begins rolling out the pilot test for the EvoWalk program.

It also aims to raise enough funds for such a cause. At the time of writing, there is already $74,800 for the total reservation for Evolution Devices.

How EvoWalk Platform Works

According to Venture Beat's recent report, a certified neurologic physical therapist will assist the patient remotely using a HIPAA-compliant video platform.

After that, there will be a notification that will appear about the EvoWalk device.

Upon receiving it, the patient can now move to the next step by downloading the patient app.

The device should be worn by the patient just below the knee. The muscle-impaired individual will feel a flow of electrons coming from the FES (functional electrical stimulation) therapy.

EvoWalk will serve as an "artificial nerve" that acts as another nerve that could control the nerves in the toes and feet.

Using an AI algorithm, the patient can identify many metrics that are important to the walking progress. What's good about EvoWalk's sensors is the real-time motion data that it provides.

During the monitoring process, the patient app will be useful to the person to assess how he/she performs daily. On the other side, the clinician app will supply the necessary data that is essential for rehabilitation purposes.

A testimony from an EvoWalk user reveals that he has completed a race in just 90 minutes. The five-kilometer walk was done by a survivor of a hemiplegic stroke.

In the same report, Evolution Devices CEO Pierluigi Mantovani said that he has been developing the platform several years ago. The reason why he did that is to help his father who has a multiple sclerosis condition.

Mantovani, together with his team has constructed their first prototype for neurostimulation.

To stop his father from tripping, he developed a model that could help him get up by his feet.

Previous Cases of Paralyzed People Who Have Walked Again

Many technologies nowadays are focused on giving convenience to patients.

For example, there is now an electronic device that could treat chronic back pain.

At times that medications are not enough to cure muscle pain, necessary treatments and devices could do the job. A team of UK engineers created a spinal cord stimulator back in June.

The inflatable spinal cord implant made it possible for the patients to undergo tickle therapy through the flow of electrons at the patient's back.

In 2018, two patients were treated with the spinal implant and a series of therapies. These people were told that they could never walk again.

Written by Joseph Henry

