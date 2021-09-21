Apple: 6-Months Subscription of Apple Music With AirPods & Beats Purchase—Here’s How

(Photo : Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Apple AirPods is offering a 6-month subscription of Apple Music for its purchase, with Beats by Dr. Dre products also included in the promotion that is currently available on the platform. This is a rare promotion by Apple, particularly as Apple Music is a known subscription service that has soared and is being used by many people now.

Apple Music 6 Months Subscription for Free with AirPods, Beats Purchase

Apple has a website that shows the company's offer, featuring the free six months subscription of Apple Music for all those that purchased the AirPods or selected Beats products. Yes, you heard this right because Apple is offering half a year of subscription for its music streaming service for free, included in new purchases.

The devices under this deal include the first generation and second generation of AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Additionally, Apple said it would include Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro devices.

This offer is rare for Apple, something the company has not brought up in the previous releases of these devices.

Read Also: OnePlus Comes Up with Apple AirPods Pro Alternative with Just a Tiny Difference

How to Get Yours

The first thing to do is to purchase the wireless earphones device, and from there, Apple would automatically make the device eligible for claiming it.

According to the Cupertino giant, users need to pair their wireless earphones to their smartphones. This can be done by opening the AirPods' charging case, which would automatically detect the earphones.

For Beats, users need to access the Bluetooth settings.

Next, users need to ensure that their Apple ID is logged in to their smartphone and Music app. Those who have not redeemed a free trial are entitled to this promotion.

Open Apple Music, and there would be a prompt to "redeem" the six months of free subscription from Apple.

Apple AirPods 3 Coming?

Apple AirPods 3 has been a highly speculated device for a long time now, but Apple has not released it alongside the September Fall event or "California Streaming" that featured the iPhone 13.

Nevertheless, it is not a lost cause for now, as Apple would have plenty of chances and events left this year to bring the wireless earphones.

The AirPods Gen 2 has gone three years without a new release, but the AirPods Pro has fulfilled it in 2019 and the AirPods Max in 2020. That being said, the AirPods line is not yet dead, instead of continuing its namesake with other devices from the company.

However, the wireless earphones that have no in-ear capabilities, or over-the-ear functions (like the AirPods Max) is the one that the public is waiting for, but Apple has not yet filled this gap. Would this promotion of the AirPods purchase be a precursor to the upcoming release of the Cupertino giant?

Related Article: Apple iOS 15 New Feature Could Help Users Detect Lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Similar to AirTags

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.