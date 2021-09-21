Anonymous hackers are now starting to leak the identities of Epik's consumers. Security experts even claimed that the massive breach affects the company's Anonymize customers, who are paying for the firm's service to keep their identity secret.

However, it seems like their payments are useless after popular Anonymous hackers breached the company's system.

These cybercriminals even created a Twitter account called "Epik Fail Data Leaks" to post some screenshots or posts about the massive database leak of the giant tech firm. As of the moment, the newly created account already has more than 4,500 followers.

Meanwhile, one of the hackers' posts seems to mock Epik.

"Do you want a twitter thread on how poorly this data was stored and the data structure?" asked the Anonymous hackers in a Twitter poll.

They added that even the most inexperienced person regarding tech stuff could even access the company's database.

How Anonymous Hackers Breach Epik's Database?

According to an Epik Fail Data Leaks Twitter thread, Epik works by offering an option to protect consumers' privacy. The company is offering a Domain-Add-On called "Anonymize," which promises full anonymity of their identities.

However, the Anonymous hackers explained that Epik's mistake is assigning a UserID to create a contact email on its anonymous domains. However, the online attackers said that all you have to do is search WHOIS files to look for the actual owners of the Epik Anonymize domains.

When customers purchased the Anonymize Domain Add-On, Epik assigned them a UserID, which is standard. But then, they used that SAME UserID to create the contact email on these anonymous domains. Thus, when searching WHOIS files, this domain still seems anonymous... #EpikFail pic.twitter.com/D55yPcizkz — Epik Fail Data Leaks (@epikfailsnippet) September 16, 2021

Aside from Epik, Fortinet VPN was also breached by a hacking gang, which leaked 500,000 passwords on the Dark Web forum. On the other hand, ExpressVPN's CIO is now facing a lawsuit because of alleged spying activities.

Real Identities Getting Exposed?

According to The Washington Post's latest report, the leaked database of Epik contains various essential information. These include customer account credentials, internal company emails, website purchase records, as well as the names of those who administer some of the largest far-right websites.

Here are other information being leaked by the Anonymous hackers:

Home Addresses

Client Names

Email Addresses

Phone Numbers

Passwords

One of the individuals identified in Epik is Michael Trollan, who is believed to be running the Andy-Ngo.com and antifamugshots.com.

For more news updates about Anonymous hackers and other similar hacking groups, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

