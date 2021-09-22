Wyze Cam Pan v2's color night vision feature now gives its users a 360-degree horizontal view even when it is pitch black in the evening.

On top of that, Wyze Labs' upgraded version of the Cam Pan also flaunts faster performance, as well as other additional specs, which are not expected for its budget price tag, as per The Verge.

Wyze Cam Pan v2

The budget smart home firm, Wyze, tweaked the first iteration of the popular Wyze Cam Pan that first saw the light of day three years ago on May 30, 2018, with some additional specs in the flesh of its v2 upgrade.

The second-gen still looks similar to its predecessor that recently got discontinued.

So, if you loved the looks of the first version, its newer sibling would not disappoint, at least in terms of the appearance.

The update of the Wyze Cam Pan took three years before rolling out, and, now, the wait is over.

According to 9to5Toys, the long wait birthed to the new highlight features of the Cam Pan v2, which includes the color night vision, fast room scanning, and automatic motion tracking--to name a few.

With the new additional features, the second-gen is slightly more expensive than the earlier version, carrying a price tag of $39.99 plus the $9.99 shipping.

Wyze Cam Pan v2 Color Night Vision

The highlight feature of the next-gen Wyze Cam Pan is the color night vision, which was first found on its other sibling, the Wyze Cam V3.

The color night vision feature works as the camera features a Starlight sensor instead of the infrared counterpart that provides a dull grayscale or desaturated video.

Thus, the feature allows the Wyze products to produce colored footage even in the dark. Not to mention that the video quality is at 1080p, making it possible to see what is going on at night in high definition.

Wyze Cam Pan v2: Faster Performance

However, the long-awaited upgrade of the Wyze Cam Pan is not only boasting a single new feature. As mentioned, the camera now performs better mainly due to its additional computing power.

As such, the Cam Pan v2 could scan an entire room in a mere three seconds.

On top of that, Wyze also claims that the motion tracking function of the camera is "faster than ever," and could follow movements in real-time, such as a person or a pet walking.

Wyze Cam Pan v2: Two-way Audio and Mini Siren

The Cam Pan v2 also comes with a built-in microphone and speaker. The microphone allows the camera to be a communication tool by using two separate lenses.

Not just that, the speaker also works as an alarm that blasts a loud siren when it detects any intruders.

