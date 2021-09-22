HP has unveiled a list of new premium machines for work-from-home, school, and office setup.

Starting from the new Spectre X360 model, you can check the fresh 11-inch tablet, the HP 14, and more devices for remote occupation.

HP Spectre X360

According to a report by Gizmodo, the main highlight of HP's new remote work devices is the 16-inch Spectre X360 model. This laptop can handle all the tasks from simple office work to gaming.

Aside from this, it features a rotating hinge that allows you to use it as a tablet for a different purpose. Moreover, it also has stylus support and HD IPS touchscreen.

For its graphics, it sports an Intel Iris Xe paired with an 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Meanwhile, it contains 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM plus the 5MP webcam and mic mute button.

HP Laptop 14

If Spectre X360 is too much for you, then you can go with an easy pick for the HP Laptop 14.

HP said that it is its first laptop that will have a Snapdragon 7c Gen Chip from Qualcomm, PCWorld reported.

Although its system might not be suited for many tasks, its charging time is impressive. In just 30 minutes, your 0% laptop can achieve a 50% charge level.

HP 11-inch Tablet

If you still want to settle for a lighter device, check this 11-inch tablet that has a detachable keyboard.

It starts at $500 and you can enjoy its rotating 13MP camera.

Despite its interesting camera, it only carries 4GB RAM and an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor. This means that it is not built for big works, and we recommend you to look for a high-spec device for that reason.

HP Envy 34

For those who are working from home, HP's Envy 34 might be the gadget that you are looking for.

Starting from its Intel Core i9 CPU, this machine also houses 512GB PCIe storage and up to 32GB RAM.

Envy 34 features a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, which gives it an edge to be a powerful machine for home office usage. Besides these features, its 16MP camera can be detached so you have the freedom during video calls and virtual meetings.

On top of these gadgets, HP also introduced the $800 HP Pavilion desktop, HP AMD Ryzen 5000-powered Desktop, and a lot more.

Is HP Spectre X360 Good For Programming?

In late August, we wrote a comparison article about the best programming laptops that you can get for this year. In our list, we have the 2021 HP Spectre x360, Google Pixelbook Go, and Apple MacBook Air Mi 2020.

Developers need to choose a good laptop for programming that will suit their coding needs. Our final verdict among the three gadgets varies depending on the user's chosen purpose.

If you want to experience crisp typing on your keyboard, go for the Pixelbook Go. On the other hand, the Apple Macbook Air M1 2020 will let you have peaceful programming work.

For those who love a well-designed laptop, the HP Spectre x360 is all you need to have.

You can also check the Framework laptop which features unlimited DIY repairs and up to 4TB storage.

