China is now planning to create a hypersonic weapon that would be strong enough to destroy all electronic devices in a specific range.

The proposal also states that the missile is six times faster than the speed of sound.

For remote attacks, this technology can inflict serious damage to targets that are 3,000 km away from it.

China's Hypersonic Weapon Could Disrupt Telecoms Infrastructures

According to an updated report by The Sun, the hypersonic missile will be suitable for casualty-less war by generating a chemical explosion in a particular target area. This powerful weapon will also use electromagnetic waves that will damage the telecommunication systems

The hypersonic weapon will reportedly be stay undetected by early detection signals of the enemies through its active stealth capability.

The Chinese researchers said that even the ground radars could be bypassed by this EMP weapon, unlike the usual ballistic missile.

According to Sun Zheng, an engineering scientist who co-wrote a journal entitled "Tactical Missile Technology," there would be no casualties after the weapon explodes in a particular place.

Upon its landing, the hypersonic weapon will exploit the electronic devices within a 2km radius. The electromagnetic impulses will hamper the connection of telecom sites.

There will be no people that will get harmed during the impact.

Hypersonic's Flux Compression Generator Will Produce Shock Energy

On Sunday, Sept.26, South China Morning Post reported that the weapon would have a so-called "flux compression generator." This electrically charged magnet will be responsible for producing a fleeting burst of energies in the form of shock waves.

The hypersonic EMP weapon could count as a nuclear armament that would trigger chemical explosions in an area.

The scientists said that this weapon cannot be easily detected by suspecting enemies. The stealth technology behind this creation involves heat conversion of electricity.

After the environmental heat becomes another form of energy, the electricity would supply more power to the plasma generators of the hypersonic missile.

The researchers also noted that compared to other non-nuclear EMP bombs, there would be no batteries in this weapon. In place of the dry cells, super-capacitors will be used.

Furthermore, the team from the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology wrote that in only 10 seconds, 95% of energy will be emitted by the weapon.

Currently, the Chinese scientists clarified that they are still working on the concept of the proposal. They guaranteed that it would have a "fundamental role" in the field of weapon technology.

Hypersonic Missiles From Other Countries

Last year, a special hypersonic cruise missile was launched during President Vladimir Putin's birthday. Ahead of the event, the weapon underwent a test launch in the Barents Sea.

Putin praised the idea of releasing the 3M22 Zircon in the open water. The Russian leader considered this as a breakthrough moment for the country to secure security around the nation.

Two months later after Russia's weapon launch, the US and Australia announced a bilateral agreement to create a similar hypersonic weapon.

