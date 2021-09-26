"The Last of Us" Day 2021, which also happens to be one year after the release of "The Last of Us Part II," brought a couple of exciting announcements from its developer, Naughty Dog.

These announcements include the return of the Photo Mode, a limited edition vinyl, and even exclusive merchandise for all the fans.

'The Last of Us' Day 2021: Photo Mode Event

"The Last of Us" Day 2021 has a couple of exciting announcements for the loyal and avid fans of the game. One of the announcements made by Naughty Dog involves the Photo Mode event.

All the way until October 29, players can submit their game captures to the Photo Mode event. However, take note that there will be themes for each week if you are planning to submit a capture or two.

Take note as well that you have to post your Photo Mode shots on Twitter, include the hashtag #TLOUPhotoMode, and tag @Naughty_Dog.

According to the announcement posted on the PlayStation blog, selected Photo Mode shots will be retweeted daily. They will also be included in the scrapbook anyone can view on the Naughty Dog blog.

"TLOU" Day 2021 also marks one year since the release of "The Last of Us Part II," the second game in the series. The first game in the series was released by Naughty Dog back in 2013.

New Merch and Discounts

Naughty Dog has also announced some pretty cool exclusive merchandise available on the PlayStation Gear Store.

The new "TLOU" merch includes a Stormtech Waterfall Insulated Rain Jacket with a laser engraved patch, a waxed canvas backpack, and new Taylor straps and picks.

"TLOU" Part II GS Mini and 314ce guitars are also offered, but only via the PlayStation EU Gear Store.

To top it all off, pre-existing merchandise on the PlayStation Gear Store is on a 20% discount until September 30. "The Last of Us Remastered," "The Last of Us: Left Behind" and DLC, on the other hand, is 50% off on the PlayStation Store until September 27.

Limited Edition Vinyl, Joel Statue

Believe it or not, there are more announcements from this year's "TLOU" Day!

Naughty Dog, in collaboration with Mondo, has announced the opening of pre-orders for The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities vinyl. The vinyl can be pre-ordered on the Mondo website.

According to the announcement on the PlayStation blog, "This special release has been a huge fan request, and we're excited to present this EP featuring tracks sung by Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) and guitar by Chris Rondinella."

Naughty Dog has also partnered with Dark Horse Direct for a limited edition statue of Joel, one of the game's main characters. The statue is 14.25" tall and shows Joel with his gun and guitar.

Pre-orders can be made on the Dark Horse website. The statue will be shipped next year.

