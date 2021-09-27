(Photo : Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

As the mysterious salmonella outbreak 2021 continues to grow, with at least 279 people in 29 states have been infected by the salmonella oranienburg strain, resulting in 26 hospitalizations, it seemed the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) may have figured out the strain.

Although public health officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the infections--one of them is by interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week prior to their first symptoms, it appears the agency to be closing in on a possible source, based on its latest investigation update.

The health agency said that a sample from a takeout condiment cup containing lime and cilantro was tested, and the strain of salmonella oranienburg was present.

A sick person added that the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left during the lab test.

"Because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, it is not possible to know which food item was contaminated," the CDC said in a statement. "We are using this information in conjunction with other available information to help narrow the list of possible foods linked to illness," the agency added.

In our previous report, n Sept. 15, CDC reported that 127 people had been infected, and they are from 25 different states, resulting in 18 hospitalizations.

On Sept. 23, the health officials announced the total number of illnesses--from 127, the number of infected patients rises to 279 from 25 states--the outbreak detected in 29 states, according to Healthline.

The ages of the infected patients range from less than 1 to 89 years old, and 59% are female.

People who were reported to eat at the same restaurant before their outbreak have been identified in multiple states. This data may help the investigation to identify common food items they ate.

The CDC believes that the actual number of infections may be higher than reported because people who are recovered from a salmonella infection did not seek medical care, report the symptoms, and are not tested for the bacteria.

With that, the agency encourages people who have salmonella symptoms to contact their healthcare provider and report any illness to the health department. It is also important they will be given the proper treatment.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.