Microsofts' failed TikTok deal pushed by the United States government under the Donald Trump administration was the "strangest thing" its CEO, Satya Nadella, has ever worked on, the tech giant exec admitted.

The Microsoft boss, who also serves as a board member while sitting as the CEO of the tech giant, made his latest pronouncements during the Code Conference, where he was one of the speakers.

It is to note that other prominent tech figures graced the event, including Warner Media CEO, Jason Kilar; Waymo co-CEO, Tekedra Mawakana; Netflix co-CEO, and Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos.

Not to mention that AMD President and CEO, Lisa Su;and Tesla, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk were also part of the 2021 speakers of the annual event.

Microsoft, TikTok Deal

As per Engadget, the deal between Microsoft and the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, was born from the threat of the then-president of the US, Donald Trump, to ban the China-based video-sharing platform.

Both TikTok and Microsoft started their negotiations in August 2020 amid the nearing US ban of the former.

Back then, Microsoft was negotiating to buy the popular Chinese app in some of its territories, such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

However, the deal between the two tech giants did not push through. And instead, another bidder, Oracle, won the TikTok deal days after its ban deadline in the US or on Sept. 13, 2020.

As such, Oracle now provides cloud servers for the Chinese app.

Microsoft CEO: TikTok Deal 'Strangest Thing'

A year after Microsoft's failed talks with TikTok, the CEO of the tech firm provided further details about the deal.

Nadella pointed out that it was the Chinese tech firm that first approached Microsoft regarding the deal, saying that "TikTok came to us, we didn't go to TikTok."

The Microsoft exec further said during the Code Conference that "TikTok was caught in between a lot of issues that they were having across two capitals, and they wanted to partner."

He went on to disclose that TikTok, during that time, was looking for a cloud provider, which could provide security services as well.

Nadella also admitted that he was intrigued, adding that TikTok was "an interesting product."

TikTok Ban

However, in between the talks of TikTok and Microsoft, then-POTUS Trump said that he would rather ban the Chinese app than allow its sale in the US, which has affected the ongoing negotiations between the two tech giants.

The former US chief exec was going after TikTok after the Trump administration accused the Chinese app of being a "national security concern."

When the tech exec was asked about attempting to acquire TikTok again during the Code Conference, he said that he is content with what they have, according to CNBC.

