Bandwidth's Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP was interrupted after cybercriminals flooded the network with malicious traffic, also known as Distributed Denial of Service or DDoS attacks.

On Sept. 28, Bandwidth confirmed that it suffered from outages as a result of the DDoS attack.

Bandwidth DDoS Attack

The company's CEO, David Morken, said that cybercriminals had attacked several communications service providers.

Morken stated that while they have mitigated much-intended harm, they know that some of the customers have been impacted by the event. He apologized for the inconvenience, and he wants the public to trust them with their communications again as their team will take security more seriously.

Morken added that they are currently working 24/7 to support their teams and minimize the cyber attack's impact.

The company's account managers and support teams have reached out to their customers to address their issues.

The CEO promised that they would not stop until they ended the incident and continue to do all they could to protect against future attacks.

According to ZDNet, the company said that Bandwidth had experienced intermittent impacts to its services.

Bandwidth announced that their services are now working normally.

The network operations and the engineering teams of the company are continuing to monitor the situation. They are working with their customers to address issues.

They will post updates about the status of the situation. Bandwidth's site, and they will share any additional information.

Updating Services After Outage

Since the company shared their statement, they have updated the status, and it showed the partial outages for several inbound and outbound calling services.

Bleeping Computer reported on Sept. 27 that Bandwidth was facing problems because of a DDoS attack targeted at VoIP providers.

The news site noted that other VoIP vendors also experienced outages. The over vendor are RingCentral, Accent, DialPad, Twilio, and Phone.com.

The vendors told their customers that the issues were with an "upsteam provider."

Accent posted on its Cloud Service Status page that the upstream provider acknowledges the attack has returned to their network. There was a limited impact on inbound calling for their services.

Accent also stated that they added more steps in order to route inbound phone numbers around the upstream carrier. The company continued to monitor the situation and had updated the status.

zDNET wrote that the customers of Accent had major issues with their phone numbers. They were not able to make any changes like forwarding phones.

Accent is a downstream reseller of products from Bandwidth. It stated that they knew of the other companies that were in emergency mode because of the attack.

A couple of weeks ago, VoIP.ms, a VoIP provider in Canada, said it was still battling a week-long, massive ransom DDoS attack.

The ransomware group called REvil demanded $4.5 million from the company in exchange for ending the attack.

DDoS attacks are becoming more frequent, more disruptive, and ransom demands are increasing.

Earlier this month, DDoS went after healthcare institutions.

Last month, Cloudflare stated that its system was able to stop the DDoS attack in July, which is known as the largest attack ever reported.

Cloudflare posted in a blog post that the attack had more than 17 million requests per second.

