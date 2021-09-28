(Photo : Image from Arturia Website) Arturia MiniFuse Audio Interface Sells at $99 | Is This Budget Audio Tool Worth It?

Arturia MiniFuse is releasing an audio interface for budget producers that costs just $99! The question is, even for those casual bedroom producers, is this audio tool worth it?

Arturia MiniFuse Lineup

According to Engadget, Arturia is known for a lineup of different audio faces, which are known to be doing fairly well. The problem, however, is that they aren't cheap! The previous base model AudioFuse commands a whopping $699 price!

This is something not all casual bedroom producers might want to spend on. The company, however, knows that even more people are creating music, and thus they plan to expand their customer range. The new MiniFuse line is now the answer to what these types of consumers might need.

MiniFuse 1 Specs

The lineup of three different models starts at just $99 for the basic MiniFuse 1. This is reportedly the most basic of the new devices that even come with a single combo input needed for XLR as well as ¼-inch instruments.

The MiniFuse 1 comes with most of the same preamps, 110db dynamic range, software bundle, and a five-year warranty like the other devices. All of the MiniFuses can be used as USB hubs as well so users can virtually control through the interface and save up port space on their PC.

What the MiniFuse 1 Lacks

The budget audio interface, however, loses the MIDI in and out ports. This means users won't be able to blend direct monitoring along with the USB output but can only switch between these two. There are other cool gadgets like the Sony Motion Sonic which allows users to link their hand motions to instruments and more.

To solve this problem, Arturia also released a MiniFuse 2 which adds a second input, MIDI in and out ports, and even has a mix control for balancing direct monitoring of the input and what hits the PC. This can be super handy for those live audio sessions when even the slightest latency is deemed unacceptable.

Read Also: 3D Printing for Medicine Production | What Could the Future of Patient-Tailored Doses Look Like?

MiniFuse 4 Specs

The MiniFuse 4, as of the moment, does not yet have a price tag and won't be expected until 2022. The device is said to have line inputs located on its back, two more audio outputs, and another additional headphone jack for collaborators to monitor tracks together without having to fill the recording space with additional noise.

For those using a decent amount of outboard gear or frequently working along with a vocalist, this is probably the more practical choice. The extra outputs and inputs are really useful for routing audio out of one's computer, processing it through external effects, and running it back to the users' DAW for final mixing. For those producers that are heavy into experimentation, check out the new Monster Machine by Modal Electronics.

The MiniFuse lineup also comes with Ableton Live Lite, Analog Lab Intro, and even a bundle of four Arturia FX, Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6 LE, as well as a three month free subscription to both Auto-Tune Unlimited as well as Splice. The MiniFuse 1 and MiniFuse 2 are currently available for preorders and are set to ship in November 2021.

Related Article: Stronghold Plans to Open Powerplant in Pennsylvania to Power 1,800 Mining Rigs | Will They Use Coal?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.