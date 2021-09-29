(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Casted app

Casted, the first amplified marketing platform and a podcast solution for all marketers had announced its new feature.

On Sept. 28, the company added Casted Video, a feature that will make the platform an all-encompassing, first-class audio and video platform that can help marketers capitalize on their marketing assets.

Casted's New Feature

Casted Video can help expand the current platform's functionality with the new robust video player. This will allow customers to manage their audio and video assets in one place.

With the new Casted Video feature, customers can upload and manage video assets within the Casted platform, amplify their videos by selecting text from a transcript and generating dynamic, create video clips that include their brand, get insights from viewers that includes demographic information and help viewers engage with the content.

The feature can ultimately influence sales and marketing decisions, and it can accelerate the sales cycle and impact the customer's revenue.

With Casted Video, the platform also introduces Collections, a new feature that lets users store, organize, and amplify their audio and video content like events, brand videos, webinars, customer stories, and demos. It can also be used for podcasts.

Collections allow the Casted search function to filter singular items within the platform, making it easier for the users to find and reuse any existing content.

Lindsay Tjepkema, the CEO of Casted, said that as a platform for B2B marketers created by B2B marketers, they know first-hand the needs of enterprise marketing teams.

According to a survey done by Demand Gen Report, around 46% of buyers reported engaging with video and interactive content in the early stages of their purchasing process.

The Casted platform also empowers marketers to serve their audiences the content they want throughout their purchasing journey.

By expanding the product with the new feature, they are further transforming how marketers create content, closing the loop between video, audio, and text.

Customers will be able to use the enhanced Casted platform to create an extensive, all-encompassing, and seamless audio and video experience.

The platform allows its customers to embed content into their sales and marketing assets, transcribe audio and videos for more assets, create and share takeaways, reuse materials in a different platform like blog posts or social media content, and more.

Adam Patarino, the co-founder of Casted, said that they are creating a first-class, all-in-one solution to help teams amplify their assets easily and efficiently.

Patarino added that by expanding their video and audio capabilities, they allow customers to use the platform to make sense for their team workflow and their goals.

Customers can check out Casted's official website to know more about the platform's marketing plans.

About Casted

Casted is the first-ever amplified marketing platform and the only audio and video podcast solution made for enterprise marketers.

The platform empowers B2B companies to activate, amplify, and attribute audio and video content while increasing the customer's brand awareness, boosting customer engagement, and driving lead generation.

Casted's customers include PayPal, HubSpot, Salesforce, Drift, and ZoomInfo. The company is based in Indianapolis, and it is backed by Revolution Ventures, Elevate Ventures, High Alpha Capital, Tappan Hill Ventures, and more.

