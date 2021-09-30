Apple launched an option for users to rate and write an app review on the App Store.

The most common apps, such as Podcasts and Maps, will now be evaluated so that the Cupertino company can implement improvements to them in the future.

Apple App Store Customer Rating and Review

9to5Mac was the first to report that Apple's customer app feedback is now available for iPhone and iPad applications. As expected, when the feature was launched, several Apple apps received mixed ratings.

One example is the Podcasts app, which was graded with a 2.0 rating by the users.

So far, it has the worst rating stat, according to the online media outlet.

With regards to this change, the tech firm has not yet disclosed the reason why it suddenly launched it in the first place. However, Apple may be preparing for a competition with other app stores since the ratings of the third-party software should remain public.

Through the App Store, you can leave your desired rating and review to a pre-installed iOS application.

At the time of writing, no app has received a five-star grade. Macrumors reported that the existing Stock apps are having a hard time receiving a 4 or 5 score.

The low ratings of the Podcasts app can be attributed to the concerns on the redesigned iOS 14.5 application. On the other hand, the Translate app obtained a 2.2 review rating. Most comments were about its comparison with Google Translate.

Currently, the highest-rated app is Voice Memos which has a 4-star rating. Meanwhile, the iOS 15 improvements contributed to the Apple weather app's fairly good rating at 3.7 stars.

Apple App Store Rating Indication

Macrumors wrote that through Apple's way of allowing the customers to rate and review the apps, certain concerns would be covered. The developer team behind the applications would benefit from the important feedback sent by the users.

Through this policy, the pre-installed apps can be further improved.

Before, Apple was called "anti-competitive" due to barring the users from rating and reviewing the apps.

In the next few months, the iOs users could anticipate the surge of new updates for the major release of the newest iOs.

Read Also: Apple Pay's Security Vulnerability Could Allow Hackers to Make Transactions! How to Avoid ASAP

App Store Developers Could Answer Back to Reviews

In 2017, the Cupertino giant said that the developers of the App Store applications can now answer customer feedback. At the time of publication, the company addressed the need for an interaction between the creators and users.

On the other hand, Android has been using this feature for its apps in the Google Playstore. This policy looked forward to boosting the relationship of the iOs developers and customers.

In the same year, Apple also granted the users the power to remove the annoying app review prompts. Following the complaints, the iPhone maker laid out new rules regarding this change.

Related Article: Apple App Store Won't Accept App Notifying Unmanned Drone Attacks

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.