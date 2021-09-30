Apple seems to be struggling with delivering iPhone 13 units to consumers shortly after opening up the orders for them.

According to TechRadar, Apple has been reporting longer-than-usual delivery times for the iPhone 13.

Furthermore, the waiting is apparently even greater for those who ordered an iPhone 13 Pro.

The estimated delivery times, according to Apple's online store, have been sitting at around five weeks. In the US, for instance, users can expect to receive their iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max orders within 3 to 4 weeks.

Orders for the base iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, are a bit more reasonable at just over a week.

Customers in the UK and Australia also have to endure long waiting times to get their phones delivered.

Delivery estimates for the UK customers range between October 13 and November 1, depending on which iPhone model people choose.

For one, ordering a 13 Pro or Pro Max will give an estimated delivery date of November 1 or November 8.

As for Australia, customers down under would have to wait 7 to 10 business days to get their iPhone 13 Minis, 2 to 3 weeks for the base iPhone 13, and as much as five full weeks for the Pro or Pro Max.

Perhaps one of the main explanations is that Apple is experiencing higher-than-expected levels of demand for their next-gen smartphones.

The Pro and Pro Max look to be the most in-demand models to date.

Apple first launched the iPhone 13 during their September 14 reveal event, eventually releasing a guided tour to introduce customers to the specifications and features of the device.

Apple iPhone 13 Delays: Probable Reasons

If you feel like you're waiting too long to get your hands on the newest Apple iPhone, you'll have to understand the current state of the world.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, these delays might've been caused by the pandemic.

A bunch of suppliers based in Vietnam have been suffering from new COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, for instance.

Aside from that, Apple's decision to equip their phones with a new camera feature has also contributed to the extended delivery times.

As of late, there's an apparent issue with the supplies of these camera modules. And since most of the parts for the new camera are assembled in Vietnam, therein lies the rub.

There's Simply A LOT Of Demand

Supply constraints are more or less expected due to how the pandemic has affected the tech industry. With not enough supply, demand increases. This was always apparent even back during the pre-order phase, as reported by MacRumors.

Say what you want about Apple, but one thing they're really good at is marketing.

Despite a few early issues such as being unable to unlock the phone using Apple Watch, the hype surrounding the next-gen iPhone is still a masterclass in marketing and advertising.

