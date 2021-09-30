(Photo : Image from Trend Micro) Trend Micro Prioritizes 'True' Zero Trust Risk Assessment After Successful Beta Test

Zero Trust is loosely tossed around but is seldom truly implemented. That could change with Trend Micro's new initiative. Education is power, and Trend Micro notably informs their customers about implementing Zero Trust in their services.

"Some of the downsides of digital transformation projects are legacy security systems causing issues and an almost unmanageable expansion of complexity," said Joel Stradling, Research Director European Security & Privacy, IDC.

The evolution of security risks has made defense strategies similarly complex hence Trend Micro is designed to constantly assess the risk of identities, devices, and cloud applications.

Here's how Trend Micro Assesses Risk Through Telemetry Across the Following:

Endpoint

Email

Cloud

Networks

SaaS Applications

The risk insight allows Trend Micro to automatically detect, block, and fix issues before a connection is ever completed. This could be a huge benefit to customers who are at constant risk of security exposures to complete insights without needing additional apps or agents.

Trend Micro Zero Trust Benefits

Identity Risks

Trend Micro identifies compromised user accounts and suspicious user activity. These could indicate abuse from an attacker like in phishing emails or other malicious attacks.

Device Risks

Trend Micro identifies suspicious processes, unpatched vulnerabilities, attack techniques and tactics, and misconfigured apps or operating systems. This is done by scanning even legitimate tools, which could indicate ongoing ransomware attacks.

What Does Trend Micro Ensure?

Security can be a loosely thrown term and is commonly used by other companies, but the question is, what does this really entail? Trend Micro provides a transparent action plan to its clients showing what they do, how they do it, and how they stop threats.

Trend Micro reportedly takes advantage of the company's leadership in vulnerability research, including Zero Day Initiative insights. The company utilizes global and local threat intelligence on certain exploit attempts and the vulnerability severity to prioritize which parts are critical and need patches or prevention rules.

Trend Micro promises visibility into email usage since phishing activity could indicate which user identities have been compromised. Customers get to know where the attack is found and what Trend Micro is seeing.

Trend Micro mitigates risks before potential damage takes place through a SaaS-based app reputation database. Cloud applications can be risky and may contain data sovereignty and privacy concerns. Trend Micro prevents damage from happening by checking the cloud applications first.

Vice president of product marketing at Trend Micro, Wendy Moore, notes "The risk and security of users, devices, and apps can be easily seen, issues prioritized in a way unique to Trend Micro's platform capabilities. This is true Zero Trust theory put into product form."

In the world of technology, knowledge is power and Trend Micro is challenging the norm with the full release of its risk insights capabilities after a successful beta test with 3,500 enterprises. The new Zero Trust risk assessment solution is now considered critical of Trend Micro's unified cybersecurity platform.

Security is no longer considered a luxury but rather an investment that companies can make to secure them from potential attacks. Trend Micro's Zero Trust risk assessment solution allows companies to know their weaknesses before it is ever exploited.

