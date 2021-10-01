Amazon Prime Gaming is here to bring you exclusive titles, something which will help you enjoy the downtimes and repetitive days, especially as people still struggle to cope during these times. The good thing is that the subscription service by Amazon has expanded its roster of games, even more so this October, where massive titles are coming your way.

Amazon is known to focus on cloud gaming and other subscription platforms on its Prime membership, and one of them includes the Stadia-rival, Amazon Luna.

The Luna is the venture of Amazon to gaming, but it also has expanded on its Prime Gaming focus, especially as it offers new and exciting games which have titles that are known to be phenomenal.

Amazon Prime Gaming October: Exclusive Offers to Grab Now

That being said, Amazon has released the full list of games that are coming with Prime Gaming, something which makes this October a special one for gamers under the subscription.

Gamers are in luck with these titles, especially as EA's space combat action is here, bringing "Star Wars: Squadrons" to the platform.

However, Amazon does not stop Prime Gaming's existing titles to bring additional offers for gamers, including that of:

Apex Legends - Starting in October, Prime Gaming is going even bigger with Apex Legends. Prime members can grab the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG. Check back each month and claim the latest for your Legends.

- Starting in October, Prime Gaming is going even bigger with Apex Legends. Prime members can grab the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG. Check back each month and claim the latest for your Legends. New World - Players can get their gear and jump into one of Steam's most-played games with the first Prime Gaming New World Pirate Pack, which includes Pirate Apparel, the Pirate Stance Emote, and 5K Marks of Fortune. Look out for more Prime Gaming content in the coming months as Amazon Games continues to celebrate New World's release!

Call of Duty - Prime members can claim the Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, and World Series of Warzone Bundle to assist in a win for the popular first-person shooter video game.

- Prime members can claim the Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, and World Series of Warzone Bundle to assist in a win for the popular first-person shooter video game. Genshin Impact - Players can grab 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 40,000 Mora in the open-world RPG game.

Amazon Prime Gaming: Free Games with Prime

STAR WARS: Squadrons - Coming in October, players can master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience, while simultaneously feeling the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron.

Alien: Isolation - Coming in October, players can discover the true meaning of fear in the survival horror game, set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.

Ghostrunner

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures

Blue Fire

Tiny Robots Recharged

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Secret Files 3

Amazon Prime Gaming: October's Upcoming Titles

