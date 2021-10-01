Xiaomi's rumored 4K OLED display for its smartphone could be a first for Android devices as flagship devices are commonly seen with a QHD+ screen resolution.

4K OLED Display and Smartphones

4K OLED display is nothing new in the world of technology, as per XDA-Developers.

In fact, numerous high-end TVs already sport the technology. Not to mention that the top streaming platforms like Netflix and even YouTube already support 4K.

However, widely-used Android smartphones have yet to adopt the use of 4K OLED panels.

GizmoChina further noted that smartphone manufacturers even opted to use Full HD+ resolution before 2020, even if the higher counterpart, QHD, is widely available. It was only last year that brands started to adopt the latter on most of their flagships.

Meanwhile, the 4K display is still out of the picture, but some brands have already boasted it in the past.

It is worth noting that Sony was the first-ever smartphone brand to use a 4K display on its device in the flesh of Sony Xperia Z5 Premium in 2015, according to ThePhoneTalks.

In addition, the 2021 Sony flagship phone continues the legacy by featuring a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display.

Xiaomi and Curved 4K OLED Display

Now, it seems that the Chinese phone maker, Xiaomi, is joining the short list of brands that use 4K OLED displays on their smartphones.

The rumored 4K OLED on a Xiaomi flagship phone came from a listing found at the website of a Chinese certification authority known as TENAA.

To be precise, the listing in China suggested that a Xiaomi smartphone will be featuring a 6.55-inch 4K OLED display with a 3840x2160 resolution.

XDA-Developers further observed in the same report that the screen looks like a curved display based on the posting from the listing.

It is worth adding that another smartphone maker, Samsung, already sports curved displays on its flagship lineups, such as the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21. However, these devices still do not support 4K resolution.

Thus, the said upcoming Xiaomi phone could be the first Android device to sport a curved 4K OLED display.

On top of that, the photo also does not visibly show any selfie camera, so an under-display snapper similar to the Xiaomi MIX 4 could be possible.

Xiaomi's Next Smartphone: What to Expect

The TENAA listing also revealed some specs to expect from the rumored upcoming smartphone of the Chinese phone maker.

Aside from the 4K OLED display, the future device is also getting a 4,400mAh battery, along with 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB internal storage.

Although the listing from the Chinese certification authority did not disclose any SoC, the smartphone is reportedly clocking at 2.4GHz.

The rumored Xiaomi flagship also weighs 166g with a 158.34 x 71.5 x 6.98mm body.

However, it is to note that the Chinese phone maker has yet to confirm the said flagship device. So, take the listing from TENAA with a grain of salt.

