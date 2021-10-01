Windows 10 Update, KB5005611, provides PrintNightmare vulnerabilities' easier mitigation, along with its Microsoft Outlook bug fixes, among other improvements.

As per BleepingComputer, Microsoft released the latest Windows 10 Optional Cumulative update for users running the following versions of the operating system: Windows 10 2004, Windows 10 20H2, and Windows 10 21H1.

It is to note that the latest Windows 10 cumulative update is under the monthly "C" update of Microsoft for September.

The said update allows users to get a first glimpse of the bug fixes before rolling out into automatic updates via the October 2021 Patch Tuesday.

MSPowerUser further noted some of the highlights of the latest Windows 10 update, some of which are a fix for the News and interest issues, Cortana voice distortion problem, and system clock inaccuracy.

Windows 10 Update and PrintNightmare Vulnerability

It is worth noting that Microsoft has been working closely to reduce the effects of the PrintNightmare vulnerabilities by targeting its flaws since July.

For instance, last July 6, the Windows 10 update introduced a new group policy that could require drivers to be exclusively installed by administrators in an attempt to fix the remote code execution vulnerability dubbed as the PrintNightmare.

The Microsoft PrintNightmare flaws allow hackers to take control of a Windows machine remotely, similar to a user with admin privileges.

Not just that, last Aug. 10, Microsoft's Windows 10 patch also required admin privileges to use the Point and Print feature in installing printer drivers to mitigate another PrintNightmare vulnerability.

What's more, the new group policy setting from the July patch has also been set as a default option on the August patch. As such, admin privilege is now automatically required before installing any drivers on Windows.

However, the group policy setting ended up bringing up a couple of printing issues for some enterprise or business users.

That said, the latest Windows 10 update makes the option to enable and disable the group policy setting less of a hassle.

It is to note that previously enterprise users could only turn off the default setting by going to the Windows Registry, meaning that they have to manually enter some keys to simply disable it.

However, the latest Windows 10 patch gave the group policy setting a name called "Limits print driver installation to Administrators."

With that, the new policy could be enabled and disabled under the Computer Configuration. Then, select the Administrative Templates. After which, go to Printers.

Windows 10 Update and Microsoft Outlook Bugs

On top of that, the Windows 10 update also fixed some Microsoft Outlook bugs. The update provides a solution to an Outlook issue that suddenly stops the program while being used.

Also, the patch worked on the Add-in bug that prevents users from typing their replies to an email.

