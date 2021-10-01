(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) CDC logo

Salmonella infections have affected more than 400 people across 35 states in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC is investigating what caused the outbreak.

Salmonella Outbreak in 35 States

In an update released on Sept. 30, the CDC stated that there had been a total of 419 confirmed cases connected to the outbreak. Out of the 419, 66 of the cases needed hospitalization, according to CBS.

The numbers have increased from the CDC's update on Sept. 23 to 279 cases across 29 states, and 26 of those cases needed hospitalizations. Fortunately, no deaths have been confirmed.

However, the agency noted that the actual number of patients is always likely higher than the number reported because most of the patients recover without having to seek any treatment or without having to notify health officials.

The CDC has still yet to identify the food source that is connected to the outbreak. In the agency's previous update, health officials stated that this specific salmonella strain was found inside a condiment cup containing lime, onions, and cilantro.

At the time, the CDC stated that it was difficult to know which ingredient was contaminated. It is because the takeout container had other foods mixed in.

The agency is asking the public to follow the safety measures when washing, cooking, and eating foods to lessen the risk of food poisoning.

As of Sept. 29, the salmonella outbreak had expanded to a total of 35 states. Texas has 111 confirmed cases; Oklahoma has 63; Virginia has 38; Illinois has 28; Maryland has 22; Minnesota has 20; Massachusetts and Wisconsin have ten each; Kansas and Kentucky have 9 cases each, Arkansas and New Mexico have 8 cases each, and South Dakota and North Carolina have 7 cases each.

Meanwhile, California, Michigan, and Nebraska have 6 cases each. Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and New Jersey have 5 cases each. Connecticut, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania have 4 cases each.

New York has 3 cases confirmed. Georgia, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah have 2 cases each, while Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, and Oregon have 1 case each, according to AL.com.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Salmonella is a very common bacterial disease that affects a person's intestinal tract. The bacteria usually live in animal and human intestines, and it is distributed through feces. Humans become infected with salmonella through contaminated food and water.

The symptoms of salmonella can start up to 6 days after ingestion of contaminated food. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, possible nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and headache, according to Mayo Clinic.

Those experiencing more severe symptoms, including dehydration, prolonged diarrhea, and vomiting, or diarrhea with high fever, should contact their doctor immediately.

The infection is caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, eggs, egg products, or poultry. The incubation period lasts from several hours up to a maximum of two days. Most infections can be written as stomach flu.

Symptoms of salmonella infection last up to seven days maximum. Diarrhea may last up to 10 days, but it may take months before the patient's bowels return to normal.

A couple of varieties of salmonella bacteria result in typhoid fever, and it sometimes results in death, especially in developing countries.

