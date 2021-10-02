Microsoft has finally unveiled its long-awaited Surface Duo 2, a dual-screen smartphone built for limitless productivity.



The new, second-generation device marks a great improvement over its predecessor, the original Surface Duo. Surface Duo 2 sports larger panels, reaching a staggering 8.3 inches when fully open. Also, the new phone has a triple-lens camera and lightning-fast 5G connectivity. Its design has also been updated with a notification panel down its spine, which informs the user of incoming messages and calls and displays battery and audio levels.

Bringing the Surface Duo 2 to the Global Market

The Surface Duo 2 is currently available in two colors (Obsidian or Glacier) and three storage sizes (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB). The device is now available for pre-order, with retail prices starting at $1,499.99. Microsoft has announced the Surface Duo 2 being available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and the U.K. starting Oct. 21. However, there have been no formal announcements regarding the availability of the new phone for territories outside the list.

This is where Big Apple Buddy comes in. The high-end online shopping concierge base was particularly founded to bridge the gap in cross-border shopping by allowing everyone in the world to access the latest tech products available in the United States.

Users looking to obtain the new Surface Duo 2, those planning upgrade from their first-generation Surface Duo, or in the market for their first dual-screen phone can avail the new Microsoft phone through Big Apple Buddy's concierge service and pre-order their very own Surface Duo 2.

Big Apple Buddy is partnered with globally trusted shipping carriers FedEx and DHL, which means that customers in countries not included in the Microsoft release can receive the new gadget just a few days after its U.S. release.

The process is also easy as consumers only need to visit the Big Apple Buddy shopping platform and place their orders. The company will arrange to secure the product from a U.S. retailer and ship it right to their doorsteps. So far, the New York Startup has already developed a loyal base across more than 100 countries around the world, with its clientele consisting mostly of professionals and tech enthusiasts who are looking to have the latest gadgets quick and hassle-free.

Currently, the company handles the entire process for the client from order to delivery. They get it from a recognized U.S. retailer, conduct inspection of the item upon receipt, repackage it, and prepare all necessary customs documentation before and have the parcel shipped right to the client's doorstep. The service fee starts at a minimum of $50 for the secured and personalized shopping experience.

About Big Apple Buddy

Big Apple Buddy is an e-commerce company currently based in New York. Two former Australian corporate lawyers founded it who found a global market gap for items exclusively available in the U.S. The platform has established itself as a friendly, responsive, and reliable personal shopping concierge that ships U.S. items to consumers across the globe- including the latest tech gadgets and designer items.

