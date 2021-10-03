DC NFTs or non-fungible tokens, which include Batman, Superman--among other comic book icons, will be given away to its fans for free starting Oct. 5.

As per The Verge, DC Comics collaborated with Palm NFT Studio to kick off its attempt to enter the emerging world of NFTs.

DC Comics NFTs

The popular comic bookmaker, DC, said that it chose to work with Palm NFT Studio as it uses blockchain technology that is friendly to the environment.

DC Comics said on its website that Palm NFT Studio is using a system that is 99.9% more energy efficient than its other counterparts.

The comic bookmaker also claims that said firm consumes low gas for its transactions. As such, the company could mint "millions of NFTs for fans with near zero cost."

That said, DC further announced that it plans to release a series of NFTs with its new partner.

However, both firms have yet to unveil their planned set of NFTs.

DC went on to add in its statement that the upcoming NFTs give tribute to the 87-year history of producing creative content.

DC NFTs: Superman, Batman, and MORE

The initial lineup of the DC Comics NFTs includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Harley Quinn.

According to NDTV, the upcoming DC NFTs will be categorized into three levels of rarity.

For instance, DC fans could get a free Batman NFT under the Common, Rare, or Legendary rarity level.

What's more, the NFTs that DC will be giving away to its fans are randomly selected. As such, the comic book fans have a chance to get Legendary rarity level or even the Common and Rare ones.

It is to note that another comic book maker, Marvel, also released its first set of NFTs last August, featuring the friendly neighborhood hero, Spider-Man.

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Batman Zero Point: How to Get Skin, Code for Wing Glider to Complete The Dark Knight's Look

DC NFTs: How to Get

DC Comics will be giving away its initial lineup of NFTs to its fans during its upcoming FanDome event on Oct. 16.

The free NFTs of Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Batman, and other DC heroes will be released for free for those who will register for the FanDome event.

Upon registration, DC will be giving away one free NFT. But those who will be sharing the giveaway that they have received on social media will get a chance to get another one.

It is worth noting that the firm behind Batman and Superman will be dropping the available NFTs on Oct. 5.

DC and FanDome Event

Aside from the NFT drop, the FanDome event will also give its fans the first look at the trailers of its upcoming movies, such as "The Batman," Black Adam," "The Flash," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Related Article: DC's 'Injustice' Movie Trailer Releases First-Look for On-Screen Adaptation, But is Not Quite Like the Video Game

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.