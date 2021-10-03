"Alan Wake Remastered" is getting closer than ever to its launch, and now console players around the world have official release dates.

According to DualShockers, "Alan Wake Remastered" comes out on October 4, 9 PM PT in North America, and October 5 at 12 AM ET/4 AM UTC/5 AM BST/6 AM CEST in Asia and Europe.

All these exact release times will affect both last-gen and current-gen consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

As for PC players, there's still no official word on the exact date, but it's been confirmed that the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

"Alan Wake Remastered" was announced back in September 10 during the last PlayStation Showcase, as a reimagining of the Xbox 360-era classic.

With this remaster, it marks 11 years since its original release, and the first time ever it will come to PlayStation.

Here is the trailer from PlayStation Showcase 2021:

"Alan Wake Remastered" will be the first revisiting of this dark and brooding franchise, ever since the game disappeared from Steam and Xbox Live four years ago.

Back then, it was taken down because apparently, the game's music licenses had expired.

A few of the tracks used in the psychological horror game include David Bowie's "Space Oddity," Roy Orbison's "In Dreams," and Depeche Mode's "The Darkest Star."

'Alan Wake Remastered': What New Things Will It Bring?

First and foremost, the biggest update will obviously be visuals.

Since the original "Alan Wake" was released as a former Xbox 360 and PC exclusive, its visuals haven't aged well.

But judging from this comparison trailer posted by the Xbox YouTube channel, the visual upgrades are quite astounding:

WCCFTech reported in detail which of the visuals got a massive facelift in "Alan Wake Remastered."

For one, developer Remedy games confirmed that the game runs in upscaled 4K 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X, and a respectable 1080p 60 FPS on the Series S.

Furthermore, the game also features a lot of enhanced character models with better hair and skin shaders, the addition of anti-aliasing, and better draw distances to name a few.

However, Remedy also confirmed that "Alan Wake Remastered" won't be using ray tracing or HDR, despite running on current-gen hardware. It will feature support for NVIDIA DLSS, though.

But if you're using a non-RTX graphics card, then you will not have access to DLSS options in-game. Maybe wait for AMD to patch in FidelityFX, if it ever comes.

'Alan Wake Remastered' PC System Requirements

While PC players will have to wait for an official release date, at least the official system requirements for "Alan Wake Remastered" are already here, courtesy of PC Gamer:

Minimum

Intel Core i5-3340/AMD Ryzen 3 1200

NVIDIA GTX 960/AMD RX 470, 4GB VRAM minimum

8GB of RAM or more

Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended

Intel Core i7-3770/AMD Ryzen 5 1400

NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD RX 5600XT, 6GB VRAM minimum

16GB of RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

These system requirements are quite reasonable, meaning anybody with a fairly modern PC will be able to run the game. Just make sure that your PC is x64 and fully supports DX12, though.

