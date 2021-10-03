Blue Origin bagged multiple Guinness World Record titles for its first-ever crewed mission, which includes Jeff Bezos, the founder of the space exploration firm, and Wally Funk, the oldest person to fly to space.

Guinness World Records announced that the first passenger-carrying spaceflight of Amazon founder Bezos' Blue Origin broke four titles for the said mission, as per AutoEvolution.

Blue Origin First Crewed Mission

The first crewed mission of Blue Origin included its CEO, Jeff Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, Mark Bezos, and even the first person to buy a spaceflight ticket from the firm, Oliver Daemen.

The spaceflight of Blue Origin launched last July 2021 to space via the rocket of the firm known as the New Shepard from the Launch Site One in Texas.

The four passengers traveled to space inside a capsule that was atop the New Shepard, which flaunted the largest windows for a spacecraft to showcase the views outside Earth, according to BBC.

Although the journey in space only lasted for 10 minutes and 10 seconds, the first crew mission of the company already smashed four Guinness World Record titles at the same time.

Aside from the world records, Bezos also said that his space flight was the "Best day ever!"

The rocket that was used for the spaceflight of Bezos and company is supposed to travel people to the outside of the Earth to kick off the space tourism industry.

Blue Origin Breaks Four Guinness World Records

Oldest Person in Space

One of the records that Blue Origin broke during its first crewed flight is the "Oldest person in space" title due to one of its passengers, 82 year-old Wally Funk.

The pioneering American aviator, Funk, was part of the "Mercury 13" program, wherein she was joined with 12 other females. The privately-funded project physically and mentally tested women pilots similar to what the male astronauts experienced.

After the grueling tests, Funk prevailed and passed them. Not to mention that she even beat the scores of the other male candidates in multiple areas of the tests.

However, her lifelong dream of going to space only came to life during the first crewed mission of Blue Origin.

First Suborbital Spacecraft to Carry Paying Customers

Not just that, the crewed mission was also the first flight to include a paying passenger.

Daemen is the first customer of the firm to buy a ticket for a trip to space. However, AP News noted that the passenger did not reveal the ticket price to the monumental spaceflight.

Nevertheless, the family of Baemen claimed that its price was less than $28 million.

Youngest Person to go to Space

On top of that, the first paying passenger of Blue Origin, Daemen, also got his own Guinness World Record title.

The 18-year old spaceflight passenger is now dubbed as the youngest person to go to space.

The Physics and Innovation student of the University of Utrecht admitted that he has been fond of both spaceflight and aviation even during his younger days.

First Siblings in Space at the Same Time

What's more, the Blue Origin space flight carried both its founder Jeff Bezos and his younger brother, Mark.

As such, Guinness World Records also gave the crewed mission a "first siblings in space at the same time" title.

