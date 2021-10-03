Intel ARC Alchemist is one of the most awaited GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) models. However, some experts explained one reason that could disappoint its consumers.

They explained that the new computer component could be delayed than recently expected. Speculations claimed that the new GPU model could be released in the second quarter of 2022.

Intel, together with AMD, is one of the top brands when it comes to developing CPU and GPU models. Its upcoming ARC Alchemist is expected to bring some exciting features that would make your PC gaming experience smoother and better.

These enhancements include a 16 GB GDDR6 memory capacity, eight raster engines, as well as 32 RT Cores and 16 MB Smart Cache. But, you still need to wait a little longer before you can enjoy these GPU innovations.

Why Could Intel ARC Alchemist GPU Be Delayed?

According to Tech Radar's latest report, the new Intel ARC Alchemist could be delayed since it might be released together with the new Alder Lake mobile SoC.

Some rumors claimed that another reason could be the current supply chain and production issues faced by the giant chipmaker. As of the moment, these are only the main reasons provided for the launch date delay of ARC Alchemist GPU.

The new ARC Alchemist GPU model is not the only innovation that Intel is working on. Recently, Intel partnered with MSI to produce laptops powered by Tiger Lake chipsets.

On the other hand, the giant SoC developer also collaborated with QuTech to develop the new Intel Horse Ridge Cryogenic Control chipset.

Unofficial ARC Alchemist Renders Show Possible External Design

Moore's Law Is Dead's YouTube channel provided some unofficial renders of the new Intel SoC, which show the possible external design of the upcoming computer component.

"I have pictures of the Intel Arc reference cooler. Want to see them?" captioned the YT tech vlogger.

As of the moment, the latest footage of Moore's Law Is Dead was able to generate more than 27,000 views. Based on the images leaked by the YouTube influencer, the new SoC would sport a 9-blade fan, with RGB embedded around its blades, offering a great blue lighting output.

On the other hand, circular patterns around the edges also appeared on the unofficial images. If you want to see the exact renders, you can watch the YT video below.

