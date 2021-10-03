Inbox Zero could be an efficient solution when it comes to unread emails. As of the moment, most employees and bosses across the globe are using Gmail and other messaging platforms to communicate with one another, especially those who were forced to conduct remote work.

Although emailing is an efficient method to send messages, documents, and other files, it could still affect your mental health. Some individuals shared that their piled-up email messages usually add to their anxiety.

University of Western Australia Center of Software Practice's Director, Dr. David Glance, explained that continuous email notifications could lead to hormonal changes, which would certainly add to the stress levels you are currently dealing with.

"Along with all of the other communication channels, this becomes overwhelming very quickly, especially in times of high stress," he added.

Why Inbox Zero Method is Important

According to The Guardian's latest report, Inbox Zero was coined by Merlin Mann, a popular lifestyle guru and blogger. He explained that this method called Inbox Zero is all about keeping your inbox on your Gmail or other email accounts at zero.

He added that this method could increase your work productivity since you will no longer worry about unread important messages. The Seattle Times reported that most working individuals across the world spend around 28% of their working hours reading and answering emails, which could really interrupt their productivity.

If you want to lessen your time spent accessing and checking your email messages, here are the simple steps you need to follow to master the Inbox Zero method.

How To Do Inbox Zero Method?

The creator of the Inbox Zero method explained that there are five ways you can do to do his technique. These include the following:

Delegate/Transfer (emails from work)

Defer/Postpone (emails from subscriptions or ads)

Delete (unimportant emails, such as advertisements)

Respond/Answer (emails from friends, family members, and colleagues)

Do/Complete Task (emails from work)

However, you need to remember that these very simple steps would still depend on your situation. For example, if the email message came from your boss, then you definitely need to respond to it instead of deleting the message. You can click this link to see more details about Mann's email techniques.

On the other hand, if you are tired of all the unread emails and your storage is running out, you can follow this guide on how to delete all your mail in Gmail.

