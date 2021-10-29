(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) Gupshup platform

Gupshup, the leading conversational messaging platform, announced that Gaurav Kachhawa would be its Chief Product Officer or CPO.

Gaurav is expected to lead the product strategy of the company, as well as its product management, growth, design, analytics, and global innovation lab.

The announcement follows Gupshup's recent acquisition of RCS platform Dotgo, together with its raise of $340 million.

Gupshup's New CPO

The San Francisco-based Gaurav brings more than 20 years of product experience. He led iconic products that are used by millions of people at massive companies such as Twitter, Adobe, Zynga, and Electronic Arts.

Most recently, Gaurav was the Sr. Director of Product Management with the Creative Cloud group at Adobe, where he was also responsible for driving experience and engagement for Adobe's diverse cloud offerings used by tens of millions of creatives around the world.

Also Read: Business Messaging Startup Gupshup Secures $240 Million in Follow-on Funding Round





Gupshup also wants to set up a Conversational AI Innovation lab in Silicon Valley to tap into the global talent pool and create a partnership with the key industry players.

The lab will bring together top talent focused on natural language processing and AI with the goal of driving the next generation of conversational experiences while fostering collaboration with industry players to drive Gupshup's shared Conversational AI vision.

Gaurav shared with Business World that he is thrilled to be returning to Gupshup and help drive its next phase of growth and impact. He added that he was inspired by Beerud and the culture of innovation, long-term strategic focus, and grit that he has nurtured at the company for years.

Gaurav said that he sees a tremendous opportunity ahead for Gupshup as today's mobile and conversation-first users are looking to interact, engage, and transact with businesses in intuitive ways over their preferred communication channels.

Gaurav expressed his excitement to play a role in powering Conversational AI innovation at Gupshup and empowering businesses to engage with customers over emerging and delightful conversation experiences.

Acquiring Dotgo

Gupshup acquired Dotgo, a rich communications system or RCS business messaging player based in New Jersey. This was done for geographical and business expansion purposes.

Dotgo has been a strong partner for companies like Synchronoss, Mavenir, Google, Vodafone, and Orange. It manages RBM in several markets and operates the largest RBM Hub with global connectivity to RCS users across the world.

Dotgo is well-positioned to help brands integrate, with simple APIs, the RCS channel into their customer communications, whether for sales, support, services, or other business processes. The transaction value was not disclosed.

Google Jibe stated that RCS upgrades SNS with rich media, branding, interactivity, and analytics. With RCS, businesses can bring interactive mobile experiences straight to the default messaging app.

Dotgo, together with Google Jibe, has been selected to operate RCS business messaging at numerous mobile operators. The company grew in 2021 as RCS gained traction in Europe, India, North America, Brazil, and Nigeria.

Dotgo will significantly strengthen Gupshup's conversational messaging platform that enables businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences.

Gupshup also plans to leverage Dotgo's strong experience, and presence in Africa and they will expand there.

Related Article: Facebook Shines Light On Future Of AI With New Artificial Intelligence Lab In Paris



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.