Former New York Yankees All-Star, CC Sabathia, is hosting a golf tournament right before the 2021 MLB Playoffs, and its proceeds would go to the PitCCh In foundation for sports and education. The event aims to raise enough funds for the PitCCh In foundation's projects, especially as it tries to help the inner-city youth for the love of the game.

The PitCCh In Foundation's 2021 Golf Tournament

Kaulig Companies present the PitCCh In Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, and it will be held this Monday, October 4th, at Alpine Country Club in Demarest, NJ.



Tickets for the event are currently sold out, and its proceeds are all intended for the foundation's growth and improvement, which would help the less fortunate children for their future and dreams. The foundation was founded by Sabathia himself.

Several baseball all-stars and world-renowned players, along with artists and friends, are coming, including that of C.C. Sabathia, Matt Kaulig, Chris Young, Angie Martinez, Ja Rule, Justin Tuck, Willie Colon, Andruw Jones, Action Bronson, Tara Bernstein, Michael Strahan, Anthony Anderson, AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, and Chris Rice.

Those interested to impart donations and support the cause can still do so by going directly to The PitCCh In Foundation's website.

What is The PitCCh In Foundation?

The PitCCh In Foundation is a Non-Profit Organization that was founded by CC Sabathia himself, way back in 2008, with its first event having started in Cleveland. The foundation's goal is to help those in need, especially the children who cannot follow their dreams due to financial and personal reasons, hindering them from unlocking their full potential.

Sabathia's PitCCh In may border heavily on baseball, but it also focuses on educational and sports activities to impart among the young ones.

Baseball for a Cause

The foundation showcases three signature programs that provide young people with the tools to succeed in school and on the field: All-Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program, and Field Renovations. CC and Amber were motivated by the idea of giving back and developing a long-term platform with the foundation to provide young people with the belief in their abilities and make their dreams become a reality.

Kaulig Companies

The Kaulig Companies is a single-office business that focuses on several spectrums, including that of sports, media, technology, and finance. Philanthropy, with a focus on children and families, is also a cornerstone of Kaulig Companies.

