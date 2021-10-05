Apple App Store’s ‘Report a Problem’ Button Returns—What is it for?

Apple App Store's "Report a Problem" button makes a silent comeback on the app marketplace of the iPhone maker after years of absence.

As per CNET, the "Report a Problem" option is now more accessible in iOS 15 after it went missing for a couple of years, making reporting an app in the App Store inaccessible.

It is not the first silent update that the Cupertino giant implemented in its App Store recently. For instance, last Sept. 30, Apple also quietly launched additional options for their apps in the App Store, such as Maps and Podcasts.

The new options allow users to either leave a rating or a review for the said pre-installed apps that the Cupertino giant developed--similar to other third-party apps. The tech titan further noted that both ratings and reviews will help the company improve the apps that it pre-installed in its devices, such as the iPhone and iPad.

Apple App Store 'Report a Problem:' What is it For?

A known scam hunter Kotsa Eleftheriou noted that the report button has made its comeback on both United States and Australia version of the App Store.

I’ve only seen it in US and Australia stores so far. — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 4, 2021

According to The Verge, the returning button on the Apple App Store gives its users an easy option to report an app for multiple reasons, which includes quality issues, scams, or even a request for a refund.

What's more, the current version of the said button now includes an option that specifically focuses on reporting an app that falls as a scam or a fraud.

The option is accessible in the drop-down menu after clicking "Report a Problem."

Read Also: Apple Games Makes 69% of App Store's $15.9B Profit | Earns More than Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Sony, and Nintendo Combined

Apple App Store Before

The media outlet further recalled the tedious process of reporting an issue with an app when the returning button was still missing.

Before iOS 15, Apple users will have to scroll all the way down from the Apps and Games tab of the app marketplace to look for an option to report an app. Then, upon selecting the report option, the user will be booted out of the App Store and will be required to sign in to another website.

On top of that, the previous options were categorized into "Request a refund," "Find my content," "Report a quality issue," and "Report a suspicious activity."

It is worth noting that in the previous iteration of the report option in the App Store, Apple will only proceed with the "quality issue" complaint if the user has already paid.

It means that the user needs to be a victim of the scam before filing a report for it.

Related Article: Apple Support Technician Impersonator in La Puente Steals 620,000 Photos From iCloud Accounts in Phishing Scam

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.