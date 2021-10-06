(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Ubisoft company

Ubisoft revealed its latest Tom Clancy project on Oct. 5. The gaming studio stated that the "Ghost Recon Frontline" is set to be released.

The game is a free-to-play first-person shooter, and its flagship mode is a battle royale ala "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Ubisoft Announces Latest Game

"Ghost Recon Frontline" will put the games in teams of three in 102-player matches in Drakemoor Island, a location where the game will take place.

There, the games will have to duke it out with the other gamers to be the last one standing, battle royale style, according to Venture Beat.

According to Ubisoft, the game will have an advanced class system. It will also have a large set of tactical support tools, giving the gamers a chance for complete freedom in strategic gameplay.

It appears that "Ghost Recon Frontline" will have other non-BR modes in the next few years. The Ubisoft developers have promised that the new game modes will be faster and will have more casual gameplay, like arena-based fights.

Also Read: Ubisoft Confirms FREE PS5/Xbox Series X Upgrades for 'Far Cry 6' Last-Gen

Unfortunately, the reaction from gamers is not what Ubisoft has expected. When the gaming studio released the announcement, the gamers were unamused.

The trailer has a massive dislike-to-like ratio, as does the game studio's explainer video. The comments on almost every single video of the game criticize the studio for their decision to make the game. They assert that no gamer wanted a battle royale-style game from Ubisoft.

Gamers also stated that the "Ghost Recon Frontline" will not be able to compete with the rest of the battle royale-style games out there and that the studio's decision to make the game may negatively affect Tom Clancy's future titles.

The Gamer's Reaction

If you visit sites like Reddit, the general attitude from games is unhappy. On the "Ghost Recon Frontline" subreddit, the users are asserting that the game title will kill all future interest in the series and that Ubisoft has largely failed to meet the demand of the gaming community, according to Polygon.

A small and passionate group of fans are the most disappointed that the Ubisoft is creating every type of Tom Clancy game, even inventing new types of Tom Clancy games, except "Splinter Cell" despite the number of gamers asking for a new version.

Fans also noted in the YouTube comments that this is not the first time Ubisoft has chased a gaming trend with the Tom Clancy franchise.

Earlier this year, the publisher revealed that Tom Clancy's "XDefiant," a 6v6 shooter that bore a resemblance to "Overwatch" and "Counter Strike: Globe Offensive."

Ubisoft also released new guidelines and sanctions to make sure that gamers are all following the rules.

This is not the first time that the company has made a battle royale title either, as it released "Hyper Scape" in 2020.

As for why the gaming studio went with a battle royale style despite the protest from fans, it may be because the leading battle royal titles on the gaming market make millions of dollars for their creators.

"Fortnite" alone made $9 billion for Epic Games in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Activision reported massive revenue growth earlier this year thanks to "Call of Duty: Warzone."

Related Article: Ubisoft Aims to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Execs' End-of-Year Incentives Would Depend on it

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.