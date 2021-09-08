(Photo : Ubisoft Store )

In a good customer-focused move, Ubisoft confirmed that anyone who buys "Far Cry 6" on last-generation consoles will be getting a free upgrade to next-gen, reports WCCFTech.

Here is the official announcement on Twitter:

Buy Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation®️4 game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®️5 version at no additional cost. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 7, 2021

This means that even if you can only get "Far Cry 6" on the PS4 or Xbox One, you're eligible to get all of the next-gen goodies on the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S should you manage to get the current-gen consoles down the line. Assuming they'll eventually be in stock, of course.

Notably, this is way better news than Sony's decision to change $10 for every next-gen upgrade of their cross-gen first-party exclusives from here on out.

Sony PlayStation did, by extension, come under fire after the debacle with Guerilla Games' "Horizon Forbidden West," and its paid next-gen upgrade for last-gen owners.

Despite the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S having been on the market for almost a year, many people still haven't been able to buy their own consoles. Whether it's scalpers scooping up all the inventory or actual semiconductor shortages hampering production, current-gen consoles are still pretty hard to get.

As such, folks are stuck with their last-gen systems, though it's not all bad.

Over a year ago, they announced that the game will support Xbox Smart Delivery, according to VideoGamesChronicle, which should've served as hint that they won't be charging extra for a next-gen upgrade.

Ubisoft has been hyping up "Far Cry 6" ahead of its impending release on October 7, and making it cross-gen means more people will get to play it on day one.

Ubisoft and PS5 Upgrades: Why Can They Do It And Not Everybody Else?

Ubisoft isn't really a studio that people think of when it comes to good business practices.They've received harsh criticisms from the gaming community for their problematic design and business choices, like the blatant use of microtransactions even in their single-player games.

But this move is something good for them moving forward, especially with what Sony has announced recently.

Next-gen upgrades are important in making people want to buy the new consoles. And looking at what Ubisoft plans to have with "Far Cry 6" on next-gen, it's easy to see why. They're going to have access to the latest visual upgrades (i.e. ray tracing, stable high frame rates) on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S; not to mention the potential of exclusive next-gen content that you won't get on last-gen.

Besides, it really doesn't make a lot of financial sense for people to buy the same game on different-generation platforms for a marked up price, if all they're going to get are visual upgrades and small extra content.

You can make a good argument for story DLC, but other than that, there's not much else.

