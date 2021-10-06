Tech Times Exclusives: IDnow Managing Director Technology Armin Bauer Talks About Accreditation Process and ‘Trust Mark’

(Photo : Tech Times Exclusives Own This Image)

Tech Times Exclusives' 11th episode is now available. In this episode, we were joined by IDnow Managing Director Technology and Co-Founder Armin Bauer to discuss Digital ID Verification company and how the accreditation process and framework is important in order to apply a 'trust mark' to companies who know what they are.

IDnow is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and was founded in 2014. The company's solutions offer a high level of data security.

IDnow is described as an identity verification platform built for security.

Are you interested in how this platform works? Watch the video now.

