Deezer received a new feature called Flow Moods. This new function allows the popular French music streaming service to become your own personalized emotional jukebox song matchmaker.

"Here's some mood for thought. Did you know that humans usually experience one or several emotions 90% of the time in our everyday lives?" said Deezer via its official press release. "Global music streaming service Deezer can now match your music to your emotions," added the music streaming company.

Deezer proudly announced that its signature Flow feature now has the so-called smart Flow Moods wheel. This is a great additional capability since Flow is already an infinite mix of consumers' favorite tracks and new song recommendations.

Deezer Announces New Flow Moods Feature

Deezer shared that Flow has been one of the major features that made it one of the most popular streaming platforms across the globe. Now, with the arrival of the new Flow Moods, the company claimed that it would take your music streaming experience to the next level.

The new Flow Moods feature can do this by offering unique mood levels, with each matching your taste and listening preferences. Thanks to the integration of smart algorithms and music data and suggestions from Deezer editors, the new function could create a better personalized music streaming experience.

Deezer also confirmed that it would update the new feature regularly so that consumers can enjoy new mood levels as time goes by.

Flow Moods' Offered Mood Levels

As of the moment, Deezer's Flow Moods offer six different listening levels. These include the following:

You & Me - Feeling a little frisky? Let us set the mood for romance with feel-good tracks that you and your partner will love.

- Feeling a little frisky? Let us set the mood for romance with feel-good tracks that you and your partner will love. Party - Whether it's a party of one or a party of more - get in the spirit with an endless mix of crowd-pleasing music to get you dancing.

- Whether it's a party of one or a party of more - get in the spirit with an endless mix of crowd-pleasing music to get you dancing. Focus - No distractions, please! Let us help you stay in your zone with the right kind of music to help you achieve your goal.

- No distractions, please! Let us help you stay in your zone with the right kind of music to help you achieve your goal. Motivation - Need a little nudge? Make workouts a joyful experience with a power mix to keep you moving.

- We all get the blues now and then. If you're in the mood for a good cry or want to wallow in sorrow - let it all out here Chill - Time to kick back? Relax with your favorite artists that help you unwind and let go.

- Time to kick back? Relax with your favorite artists that help you unwind and let go. Melancholy - We all get the blues now and then. If you're in the mood for a good cry or want to wallow in sorrow - let it all out here.

Aside from enhancing its platform's features, CMU also reported that Deezer is also expanding its service.

This effort is noticeable after it purchased a part of the live streaming event promoter called Driift. You can definitely see more innovations from Deezer sooner than you expect.

